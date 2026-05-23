Goodbye Traditional Concrete: There's An Eco-Friendly Alternative That's More Durable

Contractors are fond of saying that there are two kinds of concrete: "cracked and gonna crack." Along with the lower environmental impact, this is one of the reasons why the construction industry is embracing green concrete. Its unique composition makes it less permeable to water and produces less heat during the curing process, which means it's less likely to crack over time. Fewer cracks means greater overall durability, even when you use it for high-traffic areas like a driveway or patio.

Although the performance of this eco-friendly alternative means you're likely to spend less on maintenance and repairs over the long run, it does cost more up front. Several factors contribute to the green concrete premium, but it's largely due to the fact that it's relatively new technology, which means its availability is more limited. If you only want to experiment with a small amount — to DIY a set of geometric concrete bookends, for example, or create a unique fountain for your backyard — the price difference probably won't be an issue. But if you're thinking about going green with a new foundation or driveway, expect to pay 20% to 30% more than you would for traditional concrete.

Despite costing a little more, green concrete is quickly becoming a billion dollar industry. As governments mandate sustainable building practices and the Global Concrete and Cement Association continues to pursue its goal of decarbonizing the entire industry, those costs are likely to equalize. Expect prices to go down as more companies, tradespeople, and consumers realize the benefits of green concrete as a long-lasting and eco-friendly alternative.