Skip Pyrex: The Collectible Kitchenware Brand To Search For At Thrift Stores
You never know what you'll come across in a thrift store. Sometimes, you'll find nothing but cheap trinkets and worn-in clothes. But every so often, you might discover a rare vintage piece – especially if you know what to look for. While Pyrex is a popular pick, there's no shortage of valuable or collectible brands to keep in mind while secondhand shopping. And one name to add to the list is Descoware, a mid-century kitchenware manufacturer with a relatively brief but vibrant history. Founded in the 1940s, Descoware produced high-quality enameled cast-iron cookware, ranging from large Dutch ovens to tiny skillers, until its trademark was sold off in the 1970s.
The Belgian-born company was first known as "Bruxelles Ware," but the name later morphed into Descoware thanks to its American import company D.E. Sanford Co. Through that name, you get the prefix "Desco." The vibrant colors of Descoware products are reminiscent of Le Creuset, another vintage kitchenware brand worth thrifting. In fact, Le Creuset went on to buy Descoware before shutting down the brand's operation. Perhaps Descoware's most unique selling point is how closely the brand is tied to iconic author, chef, and television personality Julia Child. The longtime host of "The French Chef" routinely used Descoware products in her episodes. Some TikTok creators have even posted videos showcasing Julia Child's "favorite pot," a Descoware item which they found secondhand — and which you can find, too.
How to find valuable secondhand Descoware items
Like most vintage kitchen items, Descoware pots and pans can be found both online and in-person. However, the digital route, with sites like eBay and Etsy, is far easier than wading through secondhand items at thrift stores or estate sales until you strike gold. Descoware's three-decade run, while nothing to sniff at, is relatively short. A brand like Le Creuset, meanwhile, continues to manufacture new items every day — thus creating a larger pool of thrift store loot. If you're lucky enough to find a Descoware item in person, you can likely flip it for a tidy profit. Pieces listed on Etsy and eBay regularly sell for around $30 to $50, but some larger cookware items can surpass $100. Multipiece Descoware collections, like sets of Dutch ovens or saucepans in different sizes, also sell for hundreds of dollars.
The easiest and most common way to identify vintage Descoware is by the manufacturer's mark imprinted on the bottom of the piece. You'll typically find the cursive logo underlined by an all-caps phrase saying it was made in Belgium. Some of the brand's items have paper labels, as well, but those might not be as common. Like Le Creuset, "Flame" orange is a popular Descoware color, but there are many other color options out there, including yellows, blues, and greens. There are countless Julia Child cooking tips, hacks, and recipes to help you channel the culinary pioneer, but you can also match her style by finding the perfect Descoware piece for your kitchen.