Skip Pyrex: The Collectible Kitchenware Brand To Search For At Thrift Stores

You never know what you'll come across in a thrift store. Sometimes, you'll find nothing but cheap trinkets and worn-in clothes. But every so often, you might discover a rare vintage piece – especially if you know what to look for. While Pyrex is a popular pick, there's no shortage of valuable or collectible brands to keep in mind while secondhand shopping. And one name to add to the list is Descoware, a mid-century kitchenware manufacturer with a relatively brief but vibrant history. Founded in the 1940s, Descoware produced high-quality enameled cast-iron cookware, ranging from large Dutch ovens to tiny skillers, until its trademark was sold off in the 1970s.

The Belgian-born company was first known as "Bruxelles Ware," but the name later morphed into Descoware thanks to its American import company D.E. Sanford Co. Through that name, you get the prefix "Desco." The vibrant colors of Descoware products are reminiscent of Le Creuset, another vintage kitchenware brand worth thrifting. In fact, Le Creuset went on to buy Descoware before shutting down the brand's operation. Perhaps Descoware's most unique selling point is how closely the brand is tied to iconic author, chef, and television personality Julia Child. The longtime host of "The French Chef" routinely used Descoware products in her episodes. Some TikTok creators have even posted videos showcasing Julia Child's "favorite pot," a Descoware item which they found secondhand — and which you can find, too.