Couple's DIY Entryway Makeover Looks Luxe But Uses Budget-Friendly Materials

Once you've gathered up all of the necessary materials, begin by cutting your beadboard and one-by-fours down to match the size of your wall. Your beadboard panel will sit above your baseboards, and your shelf's width should match the paneling's total width. Next, mount your beadboard on the wall with a brad nailer. After completing this step, you can turn your attention toward assembling your shelf. Attach the one-by-fours to each other in an L-shaped formation using countersunk wood screws. Then, mount the shelf on the wall with the help of your wall studs, wherever possible. This will increase the amount of weight that it can support. You may want to familiarize yourself with how a stud finder works before doing this.

Next up, repair all of the screw holes on the shelf with your wood filler, and sand them down to give them a finished look. After that, caulk down the seams around the fixture. Once it's dry, all you have left to do is paint the shelf and the beadboard a uniform color, and then attach your coat hooks to the lower panel of the shelf.

If you want to give your DIY a more creative look, skip painting the shelf and stain it instead. That way, your finished accent wall will have more of a two-tone aesthetic. You could also hang up a mirror above your shelf — it's the sort of fixture that's both practical and luxurious-looking. Alternatively, borrow one of the best mudroom storage ideas by putting a shoe rack bench, such as this Pipishell Bamboo Shoe Organizer Bench, beside your accent wall.