Couple's DIY Entryway Makeover Looks Luxe But Uses Budget-Friendly Materials
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The ideal entryway welcomes homeowners and guests alike with a charming introduction to the home's decor and a mix of practical features that make it easy to move from the outdoors to the indoors. A place to stow away your shoes, hang up your coat, and set down the shopping are all musts. Accent colors, tasteful decor pieces, and perhaps one or two brilliant hallway lighting ideas usually all have a place within the space as well. If your home's entryway doesn't feel quite up to scratch, you shouldn't hesitate to consider a DIY makeover for the room. While this might sound intimidating at first in terms of scale and budget, it won't anymore once you get a glimpse of a smart entryway transformation from @themales25 on TikTok. The homeowners fully overhauled the look of the room just beyond their front door by putting together a beadboard accent wall featuring a simple wooden shelf, a pleasant paint color, and some brass hooks, making a perfect coat station.
If you want to try out this DIY for yourself, you can get the same 32-square-foot Eucatile Beadboard that this couple uses from Home Depot for $30, or purchase a Beaded Wainscotting Panel from Lowe's for the same price. You'll also have to get two finished wood one-by-fours for your shelf, and a handful of countersink screws. In addition to some paint, you'll need wood filler, caulk, a brad nailer, and fine-grit sandpaper. You may already have these more basic supplies in your garage. Lastly, you can get inexpensive coat hooks for this DIY from Amazon – IBosins Antique Brass Coat Hooks, for example, cost just $12 per set of 15.
Assembling your entryway accent wall
Once you've gathered up all of the necessary materials, begin by cutting your beadboard and one-by-fours down to match the size of your wall. Your beadboard panel will sit above your baseboards, and your shelf's width should match the paneling's total width. Next, mount your beadboard on the wall with a brad nailer. After completing this step, you can turn your attention toward assembling your shelf. Attach the one-by-fours to each other in an L-shaped formation using countersunk wood screws. Then, mount the shelf on the wall with the help of your wall studs, wherever possible. This will increase the amount of weight that it can support. You may want to familiarize yourself with how a stud finder works before doing this.
Next up, repair all of the screw holes on the shelf with your wood filler, and sand them down to give them a finished look. After that, caulk down the seams around the fixture. Once it's dry, all you have left to do is paint the shelf and the beadboard a uniform color, and then attach your coat hooks to the lower panel of the shelf.
If you want to give your DIY a more creative look, skip painting the shelf and stain it instead. That way, your finished accent wall will have more of a two-tone aesthetic. You could also hang up a mirror above your shelf — it's the sort of fixture that's both practical and luxurious-looking. Alternatively, borrow one of the best mudroom storage ideas by putting a shoe rack bench, such as this Pipishell Bamboo Shoe Organizer Bench, beside your accent wall.