What Are The Lines On Bath Towels For?

When you're drying off after the shower or folding laundry, you might look at your bath towels and wonder what those lines near the edges are. The flatter trim near the bottom actually has an important purpose, which is why it's seen on many bath towels. Known as dobby or cam borders, the woven lines are there to help make your towels last longer. With constant washing and drying, towels have a tendency to become misshapen over time, but this tightly sewn portion helps the fabric keep its shape. This simple feature prevents the corners of the towels from curling as well, making them look nice even when they're folded.

These borders also help keep the ends from fraying during washing. The dobby or cam border is usually situated a few inches above the hem at the edge of the towel. In some cases, the lines are also used to help fold multiple towels consistently. Hand towels will sometimes have these lines as well. Besides improving the functionality of your bath towel, the borders add a decorative touch that can make the material look more elegant.