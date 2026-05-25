What To Do With Your Spider Plant In June To Turn It Into A Lush Statement Piece

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There's a reason spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) are one of the best houseplants for beginners: They aren't too picky about light, watering, or food. They also grow quickly and often produce lots of little baby spider plants, perfect for potting up and giving away to friends. While they are an easy-going plant, they do need some attention and care, particularly as they gear up for the summer growing season. While you can start gearing up for summer in May, it's not too late to get started now. This June, give your spider plant some TLC and it'll repay you with lots of growth now and continue looking lush and healthy through the winter.

The specific areas to focus on with your spider plant in June are water, pot size, leaves, propagation, and pests. Think of it as giving your plant a glow-up so it can focus its energy on putting out new growth and build the stores needed to sustain that growth all year long. Before you do anything, though, check on the size of the plant's pot. If the roots are pushing up the sides, it's time to give it a new, bigger place to grow. Choose a terracotta pot with drainage holes that's just slightly bigger than the existing root ball, so the plant has some space, but not too much, to grow.