Skip The Baskets: The Vintage Thrift Store Find That Solves Bathroom Linen Clutter

A major advantage of using a curio cabinet for linen storage is the visual containment it creates. Open stacks of towels on shelves contribute to a cluttered look, especially in smaller bathrooms where toiletries and everyday items are already competing for space. By moving bathroom linens into a dedicated cabinet, countertops and shelves can appear tidier. The top of a curio cabinet also adds a welcome extra surface for storage or bathroom decor.

These glass-front cabinets strike a nice balance between concealed and open storage. They keep stored items contained within, but the glass panel still keeps the room feeling light and lets household members and guests know where to find extra towels. While this idea looks fashionable, there are some factors to keep in mind. Often made of wood, curio cabinets can be damaged by moisture. If you're unsure of the condition of a thrifted piece, you might want to protect it with a moisture-resistant finish. Or, place the cabinet just outside the bathroom. However, refinishing the piece also offers the opportunity to make it your own if you want to stain or paint it a different color. You can also further personalize it with contact paper to line the interior and by switching out the hardware. When it's ready to use, keep the cabinet looking nice and neat with a smarter way to fold and store towels.