Kitchen Island Trends On The Way Out In 2026 (So Far)

Islands are a mainstay of American kitchens, but what's popular for their design can change fast. In fact, there are plenty of kitchen island trends on the way out in 2026. Islands that make your kitchen look too utilitarian are over, and even the structure of the piece itself is evolving rapidly. This year, we're losing a lot of things that used to be mainstays, like islands that match the rest of the counters and two-tiered styles. And some trends are not just changing for the sake of it, but to create more functional, better-looking kitchens.

While what's popular can come and go, the concept of having a kitchen island isn't going anywhere. In fact, a recent survey by construction management platform Houzz found that three in five homeowners either added or updated a kitchen island to their property during renovations. Since it can be hard to afford a kitchen remodel on a budget, it's important to design a timeless space that you don't have the itch to redo again in a few years. So, here's what's better left behind in 2026.