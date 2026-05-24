Ditch The Solid Concrete: The Affordable Patio Alternative That's Stunning To Look At

If you're planning a new concrete patio, get ready for all the problems that come with a solid surface, including pooling and erosion from water runoff, cracking from soil movements, and slip hazards in the winter. You won't have to worry about this if you use a permeable material like gravel, but you'll have other messy problems with gravel, like weed growth, constant gravel displacement, and distress for bare feet. Replacing a whole concrete patio can get pricey, running as much as $5,000. TikTok user madelynelou has an elegant, inexpensive patio solution that's easy to install and won't break the bank: Combine gravel and concrete pavers.

This idea works for several reasons. Gravel allows water to soak directly into the ground instead of pooling or running off into the yard, while pavers provide solid surfaces for walking and supporting patio furniture. What's more, the pavers help lock gravel into place, while the gravel eliminates the need to fit pavers together tightly, and avoids uneven edges if one of the pavers moves. If a paver breaks, it's easy and affordable to replace, often costing just a few dollars each at a home improvement store.

Aesthetically, this approach allows you to turn your patio into a compelling landscape feature rather than a mere utilitarian addition to the yard. You can have fun with pattern and design, because there are many possibilities depending on the size and shape of the pavers you use. Madelylou used large, 24-inch square pavers and arranged them corner-to-corner to create a checkerboard effect. The result looks as solid as concrete without the drawbacks of an impermeable, difficult-to-replace surface.