Not Pyrex, Not Tupperware: The Colorful Kitchenware Brand To Look For At Thrift Stores

Let's face it — gone are the days when finding a rare Fire-King jadeite mixing bowl or pristine primary color set of Pyrex mixing bowls was easy and cheap. Even vintage Tupperware has had a resurgence, making collectors and plain old kitchen organizer enthusiasts balk at the prices. Luckily, there's still a brand out there that's durable, comes in hundreds of patterns, and hasn't been scooped up by flippers: Noritake.

Noritake is one of the best dinnerware brands out of Japan. It's a brand that's now over 120 years old and is known for having durable-but-elegant bone china dinnerware, serveware, drinkware — you name it. Plus, they're one of the few manufacturers that have a generous replacement program for broken pieces, so long as it's a pattern they still carry. But even if you stumble on an out-of-print pattern, you're in luck. Because their designs are so plentily available, you'll likely be able to cobble together a full set. Plus, Noritake offers a unique service where they'll give you the details about the status of the design you found and let you know what pieces are still available in that set through their "Register Your Pattern" program. In a world where fighting for a Pyrex Cinderella mixing bowl with a faded and chipped Butterprint pattern is exhausting, it's refreshing to see a company help collectors or just happy thrifters appreciate their new — to them, at least — dinnerware set.