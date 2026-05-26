The Perennial Rose You Should Avoid Planting, Despite Its Beauty

Roses: These beautiful flowering plants are beloved by gardeners all over the world, and there are technically thousands of varieties to choose from. Depending on what features you're looking for, there are several types of roses that grow as trees, container plants, and even as small shrubs. The latter can offer homeowners beautiful, fragrant blossoms along with potential privacy, depending on the type. Yet there's one non-native plant in the Rosaceae family you'll want to be wary of when you're selecting roses for such purposes. As a rule of thumb, you should always avoid planting multiflora rose (Rosa multiflora) because its invasive qualities can lead to several issues in your yard or garden.

Like all types of roses, multiflora roses are woody perennials. Yet this plant has several characteristics that distinguish it from other members of the rose family. For one, the shrub produces numerous small flowers that are typically white (and sometimes very light pink), compared with many native North American wild roses that are pink and produce fewer (albeit larger) flowers. These fragrant blooms show up in the spring and early summer months, and may also attract pollinators like butterflies and bees during this time.

Multiflora roses were introduced to North America from Asia in the mid-19th century as rootstock. Not only did the dense, fence-like features of this rapid-growing plant provide for farmers to contain livestock, but it was also initially admired for its ability to help control erosion. Unfortunately, multiflora rose's rapid growth, combined with its pretty flowers and ability to provide some privacy and erosion control, has regrettably led some people to choose this plant for their yards and gardens.