12 Perennials To Avoid Planting In Your Garden, Despite Their Beauty

Everybody wants a garden full of color, greenery, and life. A place of solitude and joy, where you may have created a butterfly or bird-friendly garden full of flowers that your pollinators return to every spring, or a show-stopping collection of roses that come back into bloom year after year. Planting perennials is satisfying, and your local garden store has a huge variety of flowering bushes and groundcovers to brighten any outdoor space. But beware. Some of the most gorgeous plants on the planet have dirty little secrets, even if they are easy to buy.

The USDA National Invasive Species Information Center lists dozens of perennial plants that are considered invasive, meaning if you put them in your garden, they are going to take over every corner, crowding out your other treasured plants. Non-native, invasive plants also reduce overall biodiversity in your garden, and can spread into surrounding natural habitat to the detriment of native plants and wildlife.

In addition to invasive plants, there are perennial plants you want to avoid adding to your collection because they are bad for your health. Just like some beauty pageant contestants, these plants may look gorgeous on the outside, but are toxic. Here are 12 good-looking perennials you will want to keep far away from your yard, despite how enticing they may look.