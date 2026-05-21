Everyone Will Be Buying A Dollar Tree Easel After Seeing This Brilliant Kitchen Idea
Whether you are healthy meal prepping for the week or making a fancy Sunday dinner, cooking can be an all-consuming experience. Countertops quickly fill with ingredients, pots, and cutting boards, and your hands are satisfyingly busy (and sometimes gooey) with chopping, measuring, and cracking. If the recipe you are following is in a cookbook or on a tablet, finding space to put these instructions in your eyeline as you work your chef magic can be challenging. That's where a hands-free, cheap solution comes in: a Dollar Tree easel.
Dollar Tree is known for having a great selection of items to organize your kitchen, with many of its bargains originally designed for other uses in your home. That's the case with the Special Moments Large Metal Display Easel; though it's designed to hold plaques or art pieces, it is an excellent little tool to prop up a cookbook or tablet while you cook. TikTok user Emma Villaneda, who posts regularly about clever uses for Dollar Tree finds on thecraftedstudioco, demonstrates how easy it is to use this inexpensive easel to hold a cookbook.
Pretty and functional for cookbook display
Reviews of the Dollar Tree easel are generally positive, with purchasers calling them "sturdy." Made of iron, this simple easel is strong enough to hold a heavy book or device. It comes in three finishes to match your kitchen decor: black, gold, or silver. Being made of metal means the easel is easy to clean from any drips or spatters, unlike those made of wood. Along with holding your book or device open to recipes during meal prep, the easel also works well if you have a beautiful cookbook that you want to display as kitchen decor.
If you prefer your phone for finding recipes to follow, you may want the smaller version of this metal easel, called the Special Moments Small Metal Display Easel. This will easily prop up a phone (depending on its size) or small cookbook. Online, these are available in bulk quantities, but you can find them on the Dollar Tree store shelves for individual purchase at $1.25 each.