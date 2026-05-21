Everyone Will Be Buying A Dollar Tree Easel After Seeing This Brilliant Kitchen Idea

Whether you are healthy meal prepping for the week or making a fancy Sunday dinner, cooking can be an all-consuming experience. Countertops quickly fill with ingredients, pots, and cutting boards, and your hands are satisfyingly busy (and sometimes gooey) with chopping, measuring, and cracking. If the recipe you are following is in a cookbook or on a tablet, finding space to put these instructions in your eyeline as you work your chef magic can be challenging. That's where a hands-free, cheap solution comes in: a Dollar Tree easel.

Dollar Tree is known for having a great selection of items to organize your kitchen, with many of its bargains originally designed for other uses in your home. That's the case with the Special Moments Large Metal Display Easel; though it's designed to hold plaques or art pieces, it is an excellent little tool to prop up a cookbook or tablet while you cook. TikTok user Emma Villaneda, who posts regularly about clever uses for Dollar Tree finds on thecraftedstudioco, demonstrates how easy it is to use this inexpensive easel to hold a cookbook.