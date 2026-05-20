What To Do If You Find A Silver Maple Tree In Your Yard

When you think of plants you should avoid growing, you most likely picture invasive species. However, even native plants can cause trouble in the wrong spot. If a silver maple tree (Acer saccharinum) has sprouted in your yard, you may want to take a closer look. If it's too close to your home or another structure, it could damage them. You may need to keep it carefully pruned or even remove it!

The first thing to do when you find a silver maple is to observe its surroundings. One of the main issues with silver maples is that they have weak branches that regularly fall during high winds or ice storms. If they're hanging over your home, car, shed, or garden, that could do serious damage. In addition to its branches, the roots of silver maple trees can cause damage to structures and pipes as they grow. Look around the tree for anything that might be in danger if a branch fell or if roots grew through it, and move anything that can be moved. If there are items or structures nearby that can't be moved, you may need to deal with the tree directly.

As long as the roots aren't an issue, you may be able to limit damage from falling branches without fully removing the tree. You'll need to be proactive with pruning, so keep your shears sharp and make sure you know how to prune a tree. Start with branches that are already broken, diseased, or dead. Then cut any that are at risk of becoming damaged, such as branches that cross over each other or have an obvious weak point. Regular inspections by a professional can help if you aren't sure what to look for.