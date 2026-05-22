Skip The Soapstone: Erin Napier Has A Smart, More Affordable Kitchen Countertop Idea

There are plenty of reasons to choose soapstone countertops. They are quite resistant to heat, which makes them great for cooking and food prep. However, the upfront costs for soapstone can be expensive, with an average range of $2,100 to $7,200, plus labor. As an alternative, Erin Napier has a smart, more affordable kitchen countertop idea that still looks wildly similar: black granite with a leathered finish. "We wanted soapstone, but our pocketbooks didn't want soapstone," her husband Ben Napier said about their project on Season 7 Episode 1 of "Home Town," per HGTV. Erin added, "So we have granite, black mist leathered granite, which is the exact same look and also [a fraction] of the price." Instead of being polished, slabs of granite are given a matte, textured finish at the factory using a diamond-tipped brush to give it the leathered look.

Making this countertop swap can also make your kitchen a more functional space. Napier wrote that she chose the honed granite during this remodel for all the countertops, including the sink apron, because it can look like soapstone but is more durable and low-maintenance. Soapstone is a bit softer than granite, scoring a typical rank of 1 to 4 on the Mohs scale of hardness. On the other hand, granite will usually have a 6 or 7, meaning it's harder to scratch. So while both look great, out of the two, granite can withstand more kitchen activity.