The Countertop Finish That's Making Kitchens Look Instantly Luxe In 2026

If a quick glance around your kitchen reveals more outdated kitchen features than you'd like to see, you're in luck. The next countertop trend of 2026 is here to make your kitchen stand out and wow your guests. Leathered countertops are made of natural stone, which is polished until it has a matte finish then brushed to give it a light texture. Since the brushing will vary slightly depending on the stone used, each leathered countertop is unique in a subtle way.

These countertops are gaining popularity because they offer the best of both worlds. The natural stone adds a luxurious feel to your kitchen, while the texture gives it a sense of warmth. As Josée Sigouin, senior designer at West of Main told Livingetc, "Unlike a high-gloss polish, a leathered finish has a gentle, low-luster glow that feels warm and inviting. It also adds textural depth, since it highlights the stone's natural veins and movement, making it more visually dynamic than a honed or polished finish." Leathered countertops form a nice middle ground between the sterile perfection of glossy stone and the softer but less polished wood or laminate countertops, creating a kitchen that is both elegant and welcoming.

As an added bonus, leathered countertops are generally low-maintenance. "The uneven surface of a leathered finish also works well to hide smudges and fingerprints, so it is a great option if you are fussy about visible streaks on your countertop," Karen Chanan, a designer at Normandy Remodels, explained in a blog post. She added that "Leathered finishes are also less porous than a honed countertop finish. This means that it will require less maintenance and is less likely to stain." Since the combination of matte finish and texture is great at masking marks, leathered countertops are great for busy homeowners and families.