The Countertop Finish That's Making Kitchens Look Instantly Luxe In 2026
If a quick glance around your kitchen reveals more outdated kitchen features than you'd like to see, you're in luck. The next countertop trend of 2026 is here to make your kitchen stand out and wow your guests. Leathered countertops are made of natural stone, which is polished until it has a matte finish then brushed to give it a light texture. Since the brushing will vary slightly depending on the stone used, each leathered countertop is unique in a subtle way.
These countertops are gaining popularity because they offer the best of both worlds. The natural stone adds a luxurious feel to your kitchen, while the texture gives it a sense of warmth. As Josée Sigouin, senior designer at West of Main told Livingetc, "Unlike a high-gloss polish, a leathered finish has a gentle, low-luster glow that feels warm and inviting. It also adds textural depth, since it highlights the stone's natural veins and movement, making it more visually dynamic than a honed or polished finish." Leathered countertops form a nice middle ground between the sterile perfection of glossy stone and the softer but less polished wood or laminate countertops, creating a kitchen that is both elegant and welcoming.
As an added bonus, leathered countertops are generally low-maintenance. "The uneven surface of a leathered finish also works well to hide smudges and fingerprints, so it is a great option if you are fussy about visible streaks on your countertop," Karen Chanan, a designer at Normandy Remodels, explained in a blog post. She added that "Leathered finishes are also less porous than a honed countertop finish. This means that it will require less maintenance and is less likely to stain." Since the combination of matte finish and texture is great at masking marks, leathered countertops are great for busy homeowners and families.
Choosing the right leathered countertop for you
Because each countertop is unique, experts recommend looking before you leap. "It's not something you can do retrospectively, so you would need to order your surface with a texture. I would always make a trip to see your slabs to make sure it's the texture and look you want, or get a sample," says Oliver Webb, director at Cullifords, a stone wholesaler (via Livingetc). Feeling the stone before making your final decision can save you time and heartache in the long run. The last thing you want is to install a brand new countertop, only to realize you can't stand the feel of it!
Granite and quartzite are two of the more popular options for leathered countertops, but marble and soapstone are also options. If you aren't planning to redecorate the rest of your kitchen, take into account how the countertop will look when featured. For example, a white kitchen with a dark island adds a striking contrast, but pairing that same white kitchen with a light pink color will create a gentler atmosphere. If you're a fan of the 2026 planned patina kitchen trend, a stone with veining that becomes more obvious with the leathering could be a fitting choice.
Leathered countertops are generally more tricky to repair and alter, so make sure the size and layout you choose will fit your sink, appliances, and cabinets. While repairs themselves aren't any more difficult than changing regular stone countertops, it is nearly impossible to make the texture of the new stone match the existing stone.