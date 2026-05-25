8 Easy Perennials You'll Want To Plant In June For Nonstop Color Until Frost

Planting perennial flowers brings a bountiful garden year over year, and June is a great time to enhance your yard with plants that will bring the color all the way until the first cold nights of fall. Choosing between annual or perennial plants is easy if you want a garden that comes back year after year. While annual flowers are inexpensive garden additions each spring, they are one-and-done, completing their growing, blooming, and dying life cycle all in one season. Perennial flowers may cost a bit more at the garden store, but they will come back, year after year, with simple care. And these eight perennials are some of the easiest to care for, sure to provide a rainbow of colors to your garden all the way to fall, and then again next summer.

Garden stores start to stock their shelves with perennial flowers in earnest in June, meaning you'll be spoiled for choice on long-lasting plants ready to bring color to your garden once those early spring annuals have faded. And June perennials are ready to go right into the ground, with developed root systems you won't have to baby too much when planting.(some perennials, like sunflowers and zinnias, can still be grown from seeds, providing blooms by the end of summer and beginning of fall). Remember that planting in June means paying attention to climbing temperatures and less rain, so be sure and adjust your watering schedule appropriately.

Finding easy-care varieties also means less time pruning and fertilizing, and more time enjoying the bounty of your colorful garden while sipping lemonade on your porch or patio. Many of these perennials send up blooms in late summer or fall, which means colorful flowers for more of the year.