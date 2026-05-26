Bye, Kitchen Clutter: There's An Amazon Find That Organizes Pots, Pans, And Lids
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You need your pots and pans to cook, but, let's face it, they take up an awful lot of space in your cabinets. It's a struggle in almost any home and especially when you have a small kitchen and are always on the lookout for ways to maximize your tiny space. A pot rack gets your everyday pots and pans and other essential kitchen tools out of the cabinet or drawer and onto the wall. It also makes it easier to put your kitchen gear away, as you don't have to open cabinet doors or shift items out of the way to get everything to fit.
With their attached cross bar, S-hooks, and lid holders, wall-mounted solutions like X-cosrack Pot Racks from Amazon can be particularly handy for avid cooks with limited or no cabinet space. Although they're called pot racks, don't think you're limited to storing cooking items on these shelves. Their design also makes them practical for organizing cleaning supplies, cookbooks, baking gear, and pretty much anything else you need to keep a tidy space and get a tasty meal or two on the table. Sold as a pack of two, the pot racks can sit next to each other on the wall to store items in the same category. Or, you could split them up, putting one to work organizing cookware and the other to use sorting your cleaning equipment.
How to use pot racks to organize your kitchen
Since the X-cosrack Pot Racks are modular, you can arrange them in a multitude of ways. Mount the included pot lid holders on either side of the rack as needed. If you're planning on using the racks exclusively for pots and pans, place heavier Dutch ovens and sauce pans on the upper shelf and loop the handles of skillets and smaller sauce pans through the S-hooks. To make the pot rack extra sturdy and secure when you'll be putting heavy items on top, find a stud you can drill into to mount it. If you don't have one, install some heavy-duty wall anchors. Regardless of how you set it on the wall, always check the rack's weight capacity to ensure it will hold up everything you want to store there.
If you'd rather leave your pots and pans in the cabinet, the rack also works as an organizer for kitchen cleaning supplies. Hang brooms and mops from the S-hooks on one of the towel bars, and put aprons, towels, and pot holders on the other pot rack's hooks. Keep dishwashing tabs, dish soap, and other kitchen cleaning products on the upper shelves.
While the included lid holders are a great option for storing pot lids without the clutter, that's not the only way you can use them. Try sorting baking sheets or cutting boards in them, or use them to keep cookbooks or cooking magazines within easy reach. You could even fold up your clean cloth napkins or towels, and use the lid holders to keep them tidy and close by.