Putting Ice Cubes In The Toilet: What It Does And Why People Are Doing It

You might have seen the videos going around social media of people putting ice cubes in their toilets. Some on TikTok even have hundreds of thousands of views! The creators often mix in lots of cleaning products on top of the ice. What most of these viral videos are missing, however, is much context. What does putting ice cubes in the toilet do? And no, it's not to keep the champagne cold. Instead, it's supposed to help toilet bowl cleaner stay in contact with the sides of the commode for longer, making cleaning more thorough. In addition, the abrasion created from the ice cubes against the porcelain is also meant to help in the cleaning process.

When you pour regular toilet cleaner into the bowl, it doesn't stay in contact with the sides for long. Typically, most of it just slides right down into the water below. When you use your toilet brush to scrub, a lot of the substance is already gone. By filling the bowl of the commode with ice cubes, you give the cleaner something to cling to, as it settles amongst the cubes, instead of way under the water. So when you clean with your toilet brush as usual, you are scrubbing more cleaner (and abrasive ice!) onto the bowl to dislodge grime.