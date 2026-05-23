The Vintage Item At The Thrift Store That Can Fix Entryway Shoe Clutter For Good
Entryways are notorious for collecting clutter. The worst offender? Shoes. Every person in your house probably has at least a few pairs — and if they get kicked off the second you come indoors, that's a lot of extra clutter that can pile up quickly. To make matters worse, most standard shoe cubbies can only fit a handful of pairs. This means you are likely to run out of space for your growing collection even faster than they pile up on the floor. And how will you get them off the floor if there is nowhere to put them? Fortunately, there is an easy DIY fix to solving your shoe storage woes for good — and it is as stylish as it is practical: repurposing vintage wood crates from the thrift store.
You can turn old wooden crates into a clever storage solution for your shoes by simply stacking some on their side (the open top should be facing you), and then using screws to hold them together. This will create a sturdy structure. Just make sure you are using the right type of screw before you get started. Fastening the backs of the crates to the wall is also a good idea — especially if you have kids who might accidentally tip them over. From there, you can carefully sand down any rough edges (just don't sand over any labels or areas you'd like to preserve the look of) and seal the crates with a clear protectant like beeswax or teak oil. This will help prevent splinters and keep the wood in good shape.
Vintage crates can be found at many local thrift stores, or even on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. If you don't have any luck there, antique malls and estate sales are another good place to check.
Make this vintage crate storage solution work for your space
Make sure you pay attention to the condition of the crates you thrift — not everything can be fixed with a good cleaning and some wood conditioner. Crates that are warped, moldy, suffering from wood rot, or otherwise damaged are best left at the store. If you can't find any vintage crates, brand new wooden crates are available at most craft stores. From there, you can make them look vintage by painting them with a wood stain and scuffing them up a bit.
If the vintage look of antique crates isn't quite your style, but you still like the versatility of wooden crates, you can also paint them to match your decor. Chalk paint is great for that distressed, "shabby chic" look, or you can choose latex paint for something a bit more durable. Beyond painting, there are plenty of other ways to upgrade this DIY to make it work better for you and your specific situation.
To avoid splinters entirely, for example, you could pick up utilitarian plastic milk crates for under $10 and stack them for a trendy spin on the idea. If the shoes you want to store are relatively short and the crates have some height, you could attach plywood to the inside like shelves, giving you space for even more shoes. A cushion on top of your stacked crates could also provide you with a nice place to sit and put on your shoes — provided the crates you choose are sturdy enough.