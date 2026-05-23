The Vintage Item At The Thrift Store That Can Fix Entryway Shoe Clutter For Good

Entryways are notorious for collecting clutter. The worst offender? Shoes. Every person in your house probably has at least a few pairs — and if they get kicked off the second you come indoors, that's a lot of extra clutter that can pile up quickly. To make matters worse, most standard shoe cubbies can only fit a handful of pairs. This means you are likely to run out of space for your growing collection even faster than they pile up on the floor. And how will you get them off the floor if there is nowhere to put them? Fortunately, there is an easy DIY fix to solving your shoe storage woes for good — and it is as stylish as it is practical: repurposing vintage wood crates from the thrift store.

You can turn old wooden crates into a clever storage solution for your shoes by simply stacking some on their side (the open top should be facing you), and then using screws to hold them together. This will create a sturdy structure. Just make sure you are using the right type of screw before you get started. Fastening the backs of the crates to the wall is also a good idea — especially if you have kids who might accidentally tip them over. From there, you can carefully sand down any rough edges (just don't sand over any labels or areas you'd like to preserve the look of) and seal the crates with a clear protectant like beeswax or teak oil. This will help prevent splinters and keep the wood in good shape.

Vintage crates can be found at many local thrift stores, or even on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. If you don't have any luck there, antique malls and estate sales are another good place to check.