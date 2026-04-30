Turn An Old Wood Crate Into A Clever Blanket Storage Solution

Wood crates have a certain style that might make you keep them for a "someday" project ... even if you aren't sure what it is yet. A wine crate, fruit crate, or just about any sturdy wooden crate is infinitely useful around the house. But whether you have one on hand or run out to grab one, with a little reworking to suit your decor aesthetic, a wood crate can become a clever blanket storage solution.

But it's not just a basic wooden crate. Adding casters to the bottom allow you to roll your DIY to wherever you need it in your house — whether it's near your comfy reading chair, a corner next to the couch, or tucked away in a chilly guest bedroom. Expresso Show on YouTube styles things up a bit with casters painted a copper hue, plus a combination of white and bare wood that imbue a clean, simple elegance in any space.

Look for a crate that is large enough and durable enough to hold several folded blankets. Opt for something at least about the size of a plastic milk crate, which is around 1 square foot, though a larger crate will give you more space to stash blankets. Depending upon where you use your new blanket storage system, it may also come in handy for storing slippers, remotes for home electronics, or even some books for your favorite reading nook.