Turn An Old Wood Crate Into A Clever Blanket Storage Solution
Wood crates have a certain style that might make you keep them for a "someday" project ... even if you aren't sure what it is yet. A wine crate, fruit crate, or just about any sturdy wooden crate is infinitely useful around the house. But whether you have one on hand or run out to grab one, with a little reworking to suit your decor aesthetic, a wood crate can become a clever blanket storage solution.
But it's not just a basic wooden crate. Adding casters to the bottom allow you to roll your DIY to wherever you need it in your house — whether it's near your comfy reading chair, a corner next to the couch, or tucked away in a chilly guest bedroom. Expresso Show on YouTube styles things up a bit with casters painted a copper hue, plus a combination of white and bare wood that imbue a clean, simple elegance in any space.
Look for a crate that is large enough and durable enough to hold several folded blankets. Opt for something at least about the size of a plastic milk crate, which is around 1 square foot, though a larger crate will give you more space to stash blankets. Depending upon where you use your new blanket storage system, it may also come in handy for storing slippers, remotes for home electronics, or even some books for your favorite reading nook.
Crafting a blanket-storage crate on wheels
To customize your old crate the same way as Expresso Show does, tape off the second slat from the bottom. The way this looks may vary based on how your crate is made, but use painter's tape to cover any area that might accidentally get painted otherwise. Paint the bottom slat (or selected area) with white latex paint all the way around the crate. Instead of the white-and-bare-wood look, you could paint the entire thing with chalkboard paint and use chalk or erasable chalk markers to leave a message on the side. Paint the whole box in chevrons or even a solid color, if you prefer. Hand-letter the word "blankets" or "warmth" on one side for a cozy touch.
Painting the casters also adds a pop of color for even more style. If you paint them, tape the wheels so only the hardware gets painted. Spray paint with steady, overlapping strokes. When one side dries, flip the casters over and paint the areas that need it. Add the casters to the bottom of the crate when they're dry, then add drawer pulls to any two opposite edges along the top of the crate. Fill the crate with some of the coziest blankets you can find.