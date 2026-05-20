She Gives A Secondhand Table New Life With An Epic Pool Noodle Thrift Flip

Old tables at thrift stores are often covered in scratches and knicks, but it turns out you can transform one into a gorgeous, upscale decor piece. In an Instagram video, shellychicboutique showed how she upgraded a secondhand legless table with a clever DIY that transforms pool noodles into high-end decor. She attached several pool noodles together to create two large, fluted legs for her thrifted tabletop. The shape of the pool noodles makes the legs of the table look like timeless stone columns, giving an elegant aesthetic to this budget-friendly DIY furniture. For this project, shellychicboutique used a tall concrete form cardboard tube as the base of each table leg. To complete this opulent decor DIY, you'll also need strong glue, tape, and paint to transform your pool noodles, as well as wood filler, sandpaper, and possibly a saw for your tabletop.

Though shellychicboutique upcycles a table that doesn't have any legs in her video, you could use any thrifted table, removing the legs yourself. Alternatively, a tabletop or large wooden board would work as great substitutions. Though her table is rectangular with two wide legs, you might make a round table with one support in the middle instead, depending on the secondhand furniture you find. The video shows a tall hallway table, but you could DIY a fluted side table if you're working with a smaller tabletop. With a little imagination, this project can be customized to what you have on hand, thrift, or find at yard sales.