She Gives A Secondhand Table New Life With An Epic Pool Noodle Thrift Flip
Old tables at thrift stores are often covered in scratches and knicks, but it turns out you can transform one into a gorgeous, upscale decor piece. In an Instagram video, shellychicboutique showed how she upgraded a secondhand legless table with a clever DIY that transforms pool noodles into high-end decor. She attached several pool noodles together to create two large, fluted legs for her thrifted tabletop. The shape of the pool noodles makes the legs of the table look like timeless stone columns, giving an elegant aesthetic to this budget-friendly DIY furniture. For this project, shellychicboutique used a tall concrete form cardboard tube as the base of each table leg. To complete this opulent decor DIY, you'll also need strong glue, tape, and paint to transform your pool noodles, as well as wood filler, sandpaper, and possibly a saw for your tabletop.
Though shellychicboutique upcycles a table that doesn't have any legs in her video, you could use any thrifted table, removing the legs yourself. Alternatively, a tabletop or large wooden board would work as great substitutions. Though her table is rectangular with two wide legs, you might make a round table with one support in the middle instead, depending on the secondhand furniture you find. The video shows a tall hallway table, but you could DIY a fluted side table if you're working with a smaller tabletop. With a little imagination, this project can be customized to what you have on hand, thrift, or find at yard sales.
Using pool noodles to create a luxe fluted table
Shellychicboutique started this end table idea you can DIY by adding wood filler to the beaten up edges of her tabletop and sanding it. She also sawed off the edges of the tabletop to create a slimmer piece of furniture. Then, she cut large concrete form tubes to be the perfect height for her tall table. Rather than buying concrete forms, using cardboard to make your own tubes also works and cuts costs. For more support, bend chicken wire into cylinders and insert them inside your DIY cardboard bases.
Cut your pool noodles to the same length as your table leg bases. You can also slice the noodles in half lengthwise for thinner tufts. In the video, Shellychicboutique sanded the side of the noodle that she glued to the tube. Glue your noodles onto the cardboard in straight up and down lines. Alternatively, place the foam slightly diagonally for a unique, twisted appearance. Wrap tape around the noodles to hold them in place while the glue dries.
Finally, the Instagrammer spray painted the DIY table legs white, using a sponge brush to dab on other neutral colors and create a textured, stone appearance. If you want your furniture to look more like real stone columns, apply cement or wall filler onto your table legs to add texture before painting. Stone textured spray paints are an easy way to achieve the look. Paint your tabletop to match and then set it atop the two legs.