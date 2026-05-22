Forget Studs: Here's An Easy Way To Mount A TV Without Drilling

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Wall-mounting a TV can have a lot of practical and aesthetic benefits — not only does it look sleeker and more streamlined, but you're able to mount your TV at an ideal viewing height. In small living rooms and bedrooms, this could also save space and visual clutter by eliminating the need for a bulky TV stand or console. All these advantages are wonderful ... unless you're a renter and can't drill any holes in your walls. Luckily, there's a product that helps you get your TV on the wall without needing to find studs or drill large holes. Whether you're a tenant or just hesitant to use special tools, consider a no-stud TV wall mount, like the HangSmart TV Wall Mount.

No-stud wall mounts are designed to distribute the weight of the TV across the mount to make it possible to safely install them on common wall materials like drywall without drilling into studs. This means they don't require a stud finder or electric drill; usually a hammer and screwdriver is all that's needed for installation. These typically hang by small pin nails driven into the wall at downward angles, so they will leave a tiny hole behind, but these are smaller and easier to cover than the drill holes required for stud mounts. In most cases, a small bit of spackle is all you need for an easy and cheap way to patch nail holes, making it simple to fix up the space when it's time to take the TV down.