Say Goodbye To The Eyesore Of Ugly Light Switches — This DIY Doubles As Decor

In her video, vanessamariehome styles her shelf with photos and artwork, candles, and several knick-knacks. Though the shelf is made from warm, natural wood, any color or type of shelf would work. You could even paint your shelf to match the decor you're putting on it. In this case, the DIYer uses a wall shelf, hung carefully so that her light switch peeks out from within. You could get the same effect with a free standing shelf, however. Something like an open backed bookshelf would work perfectly for this DIY. If you do choose to use a hanging shelf, make sure you know how to install it the right way — all the way down to what screws to use — so your display doesn't come crashing down at a later date.

On this video, one commenter suggests putting a gold cover on the light switch in order to further disguise it, making it look almost like a piece of art within the shelves. There are many types of light switches, so make sure you know the style and dimensions of your specific switch cover before you go shopping for a new one. If you don't want to buy a new switch cover, or if you just want a custom piece, you can also decorate the light switch cover yourself. This would be a great way to tie it in with the items you've styled around it. You can paint plastic outlets and switch covers (acrylic or latex is the best choice), or even use decoupage. The key here is to consider what you'll be placing on the shelf around your switch, treating the switch cover itself as part of the decor.