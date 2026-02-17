Make Ugly Light Switches Way Less Of An Eyesore With One Genius, Affordable Hack

Light switches are a crucial yet frustrating part of every home — while you need them to turn your lights on and off, they are often the ugliest things on your walls. It is difficult to cover them completely, as they still need to function, but many people still feel the strong need to try to distract from the plain, ugly fixture. If you don't want to switch on the style with neat light switch covers, you can instead add a picture frame around the switch to create decorative trim.

By adding a picture frame around the light switch, you fool the eye into seeing it as an aesthetic feature of the wall. This is a process and theory similar to how you can cover ugly air vents by hiding them in a gallery wall, which turns the simplistic and mandatory fixtures of your home into unique, art-like additions. It may sometimes be a tricky technique though, as you have to make sure you use pieces that match the look of your home so your light switch fits right in.