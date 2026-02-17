Make Ugly Light Switches Way Less Of An Eyesore With One Genius, Affordable Hack
Light switches are a crucial yet frustrating part of every home — while you need them to turn your lights on and off, they are often the ugliest things on your walls. It is difficult to cover them completely, as they still need to function, but many people still feel the strong need to try to distract from the plain, ugly fixture. If you don't want to switch on the style with neat light switch covers, you can instead add a picture frame around the switch to create decorative trim.
By adding a picture frame around the light switch, you fool the eye into seeing it as an aesthetic feature of the wall. This is a process and theory similar to how you can cover ugly air vents by hiding them in a gallery wall, which turns the simplistic and mandatory fixtures of your home into unique, art-like additions. It may sometimes be a tricky technique though, as you have to make sure you use pieces that match the look of your home so your light switch fits right in.
Finding frames and putting them around light switches
To turn your light switches into art, you'll often find the cheapest and most unique picture frames at the thrift store. For a fun afternoon, go hunting around a few stores to make sure you pick out the best frame, not just in size but also style for your light switch and home. There are several types of light switches and light switch cover sizes, though a standard single-gang cover will be 4 ½ inches tall and 2 ¾ inches tall. As such, it is recommended to measure your cover before you head out to find a good frame. Because they are a similar size, this hack is also great for outlet covers.
Once you have picked out a perfect frame for your light switch or outlet, you should take the time to update that thrift store find. To update the frame, remove the back and glass. Then, clean the frame with soapy water or a damp cloth to make sure you remove any grime so you can paint or decorate it as desired. You could also experiment with the look by flipping the frame around to face the backside out and spray painting it an attractive color to match your decor. Once the frame is ready, just use Command strips to press the frame against the wall, fitting it snugly around the light switch.