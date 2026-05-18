Your Dinner Guests Are Taking Advantage Of You — It's Time To Put Them To Work

Your dinner guests are taking advantage of you, and you've given them no choice. You were trying to orchestrate the best, most relaxing, most fun evening for them ... which is not how you'd normally describe washing dishes and taking out the trash. But because your guests also want you to be relaxed and have fun, they probably want to help. But even if they ask, you probably say you've got it handled.

Most of us grew up with family get-togethers, birthday fetes, Thanksgiving feasts to remember, and perhaps even dinner parties. Food is plated, drinks are filled and refilled, plates are scraped and washed, trash is taken out, and leftovers are packaged for whoever has the most kids. A cousin makes everyone deeply uncomfortable with offhand commentary about her bondsman, then another cousin shuffles her off to the porch. And someone inevitably makes an ice run because quantities of ice apparently cannot be estimated by humans. It was, in short, a happy and communal effort: Everyone pitches in. And everyone must.

Today, families are what we make of them, and the more we make of them the better. Restaurant staff regularly have "family meals" before or after a service — a communal breaking of bread in which everyone helps out, because it's what families and friends do. But the kitchen went awry in the 20th century. Chef and food writer Ruth Reichl wrote of the 1950s, "It is, I think, impossible for people raised in our food-obsessed culture to understand the contempt Americans had for food and cooking when I was growing up." The efficiency of the Frankfurt kitchen turned that space joyless, and author John Ota said the kitchen "was off limits and guests were never allowed in." This is madness.