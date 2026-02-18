A Popular Kitchen Style Julia Child Always Strayed Away From

Julia Child's kitchen featured copper and cast-iron pans hung on a pegboard, an endless array of knives on magnetic holders, and a built-in bookcase given equal presence to her refrigerator. Paula J. Johnson, a historian at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, described her first visit to Irving Street in her book "Julia Child's Kitchen," saying, "...the kitchen itself was practically alive with things." John Ota, author of "The Kitchen," said Child's kitchen was "the exact opposite of the white, clean, austere kitchens of today, where everything is hidden away behind cupboard doors."

If Child's preferences conflicted with the hide-everything trend of her day (and of today), it's not because she valued chaos. The TV chef told the "New York Times Magazine" in 1976, "...one must make a careful plan for this kind of arrangement, or the kitchen will look like a junk shop." For Child, organization meant being able to put her hands on what she needed; putting things out of reach was the very definition of disorganization.

That said, Child's space was hardly purely utilitarian. What Johnson describes as "Julia's layered, lived-in, colorful, and cooked-in kitchen" was orderly and professional, to be sure, but "with a dash of whimsy thrown in." There were paintings, chicken-shaped coin banks, and other personal items. What she hid had little to do with cooking or entertaining, as evidenced by the two mirrors in her kitchen. One, mounted inside a cupboard, was used to check her makeup before she went on camera. The other, kept in a junk drawer, was a World War II emergency signaling mirror from her time with the Office of Strategic Services.