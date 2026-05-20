Switch Up The Look Of Dated Cabinets With A Renter-Friendly Upgrade From Amazon

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If you've just moved into a place with a dated, unattractive kitchen, don't let it dampen your spirits. There are many ways to update an ugly rental kitchen without breaking the rules of a lease. For instance, if your kitchen cabinets are old-fashioned with a passé handle-free design, you could easily remedy this uninspired look with peel-and-stick handles from Amazon. The same goes for cabinets that already have handles — just take them off and replace them with stylish, renter-friendly ones.

Peel-and-stick handles are a godsend for renters. They're sturdy when installed properly, yet aren't permanent. There's no need to drill holes or insert any physical hardware to keep them in place, which ensures cabinet surfaces stay in good condition.

Many Amazon peel-and-stick handles cost around $10 for a pack, making them incredibly budget-friendly. Not to mention, there are a plethora of styles to choose from, ranging from modern to rustic. To find the right pick for your kitchen, look for finishes that complement your existing appliances. For example, a stainless steel kitchen sink would pair well with steel-, silver-, or nickel-finished knobs or handles.