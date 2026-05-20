Switch Up The Look Of Dated Cabinets With A Renter-Friendly Upgrade From Amazon
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If you've just moved into a place with a dated, unattractive kitchen, don't let it dampen your spirits. There are many ways to update an ugly rental kitchen without breaking the rules of a lease. For instance, if your kitchen cabinets are old-fashioned with a passé handle-free design, you could easily remedy this uninspired look with peel-and-stick handles from Amazon. The same goes for cabinets that already have handles — just take them off and replace them with stylish, renter-friendly ones.
Peel-and-stick handles are a godsend for renters. They're sturdy when installed properly, yet aren't permanent. There's no need to drill holes or insert any physical hardware to keep them in place, which ensures cabinet surfaces stay in good condition.
Many Amazon peel-and-stick handles cost around $10 for a pack, making them incredibly budget-friendly. Not to mention, there are a plethora of styles to choose from, ranging from modern to rustic. To find the right pick for your kitchen, look for finishes that complement your existing appliances. For example, a stainless steel kitchen sink would pair well with steel-, silver-, or nickel-finished knobs or handles.
How to install trendy, renter-friendly handles on old cabinets
Start by ensuring the peel-and-stick product will adhere to your cabinet material. Luckily, most peel-and-stick adhesives will stick to wood, laminate, and even metal surfaces, as long as they're smooth and clean. Therefore, you'll need to thoroughly clean your kitchen cabinets to remove any dust, dirt, grease, or other buildup. You can do this using a homemade cleaning solution of two parts water and one part mild soap.
If you don't trust your chemistry skills, rely on a specialized wood cleaner instead. Dry it off with a lint-free towel before peeling off the handle's adhesive backing. Immediately press the feature to the door and hold it tightly for a few moments. Avoid using the cabinet pull for 24 hours so it has time to bond in place.
If you're replacing old cabinet handles, carefully unscrew them and attach the temporary handles in their place. Make sure you don't lose the original cabinet pulls by storing them in a designated drawer or labeled box for the rest of your tenancy. That way, they can be reinstalled at the end of a lease.
Potential caveats of renter-friendly cabinet pulls to keep in mind
Like all home solutions, this approach isn't perfect. There are downsides to peel-and-stick handles, especially if you don't do your research beforehand. The biggest perk of Amazon shopping is the boatload of reviews for most products. Check them out, and see what people say about the long-term results of the peel-and-stick handles you're considering. This can save you the headache of accidentally choosing an adhesive that's too sticky. Avoid permanent adhesives and look for options that are designed to be removed, such as the Kwa Heri Self-Stick Cabinet Handles. This helps ensure they won't peel off your paint or wood stain at the end of a rental term.
Another thing to keep in mind is that adhesive handles share a downside with peel-and-stick tiles. Over months or years of wear and tear, the temporary adhesive can give out. The pulls are also likely to detach if installed at an awkward angle, unevenly, or on a dirty surface — and even more so in places like kitchens and bathrooms, since these areas are vulnerable to humidity and temperature changes.