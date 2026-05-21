Forget Hydrangeas: Gardeners Are Loving This Low-Maintenance, Reblooming Shrub

There is no doubt that hydrangeas (Hydrangea spp.) are among the most beautiful flowers available. The biggest problem with hydrangeas, however, is that they are high maintenance. They need lots of water, consistent pruning, and the right pH levels for optimal flowering. As such, many gardeners are done with hydrangeas and are on the hunt for low-maintenance alternatives that provide long-lasting blooms.

Viburnum (Viburnum spp.) is one such swap out for hydrangeas, specifically a cultivar known as the Steady Eddy (Viburnum plicatum var. tomentosum 'NCVP1'). This flowering shrub looks like a hydrangea plant thanks to its white lacecap flowers that burst forth from deep green foliage. The Steady Eddy is a reliable bloomer that will produce more flowers than another hydrangea lookalike, the Summer Snowflake (Viburnum plicatum var. tomentosum 'Summer Snowflake'). A smaller shrub that doesn't spread more than 5 feet vertically or horizontally, the Steady Eddy is ideal for tighter garden spaces where large hydrangea bushes might not fit.

Another reason to choose the Steady Eddy over a hydrangea is that, like almost all viburnum flowers, it's not fussy. Where hydrangeas need lots of water, the Steady Eddy is drought-tolerant and relatively resistant to pests, especially deer. Viburnum also aren't choosy about the type of soil they are planted in, so you won't have to worry too much about where you plant them, as you would with hydrangeas.