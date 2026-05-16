Ditch Traditional Keys: Mike Holmes Recommends This Alternative For Home Security

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Canadian contractor Mike Holmes is known for "making things right," as his home renovations focus on cleaning up the messes that other contractors left behind. Overall property function and home security are real priorities for him. This is why he recommends ditching traditional keys and installing a keyless entry system for better protection. Holmes prefers this alternative for many reasons, citing enhanced safety and ease of use at the top of the list. "Traditional keys can get lost, stolen, or copied, and that's a problem. With a trusted name, you're getting strong, tamper-resistant hardware that lets you control who's coming in and out — whether it's with a code, a smartphone app, or even a fingerprint, depending on the model," he wrote for his blog, Make It Right.

He also points out that most keyless entry systems are smart locks as well, so they integrate well into smart home security systems. "Some of the smart locks even send real-time alerts," he continued. "That's the kind of peace of mind I want for every homeowner." Leaving a spare key under the mat (or even nearby in one of those containers disguised as a rock) is outdated and leaves your home more vulnerable. It's too common, so anyone who wants to unlawfully enter knows to look there. Keyless entry systems give you more control over who has access to your space, and when.