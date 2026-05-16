Ditch Traditional Keys: Mike Holmes Recommends This Alternative For Home Security
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Canadian contractor Mike Holmes is known for "making things right," as his home renovations focus on cleaning up the messes that other contractors left behind. Overall property function and home security are real priorities for him. This is why he recommends ditching traditional keys and installing a keyless entry system for better protection. Holmes prefers this alternative for many reasons, citing enhanced safety and ease of use at the top of the list. "Traditional keys can get lost, stolen, or copied, and that's a problem. With a trusted name, you're getting strong, tamper-resistant hardware that lets you control who's coming in and out — whether it's with a code, a smartphone app, or even a fingerprint, depending on the model," he wrote for his blog, Make It Right.
He also points out that most keyless entry systems are smart locks as well, so they integrate well into smart home security systems. "Some of the smart locks even send real-time alerts," he continued. "That's the kind of peace of mind I want for every homeowner." Leaving a spare key under the mat (or even nearby in one of those containers disguised as a rock) is outdated and leaves your home more vulnerable. It's too common, so anyone who wants to unlawfully enter knows to look there. Keyless entry systems give you more control over who has access to your space, and when.
How to choose a keyless entry system for your home
Choosing a keyless entry system for your home doesn't have to be difficult. While making your home more secure is always the first consideration, removing keys from the situation already places an emphasis on safety. So, when weighing your options, think about your lifestyle needs as the main factor for the type of lock. For example, do you often have people coming and going (like contractors or a home health aid)? Then Holmes recommends selecting a lock with remote unlocking capabilities (not just a keypad). This way, you can let them in from your phone for each instance, instead of giving out your passcode. If it's just you or your immediate family using the lock, a simple keypad can still be a good choice.
There are many different price points for keyless entry systems. Holmes recommends the Schlage brand and has been using the products for his projects for years. You'll just need to learn how to change the code on a Schlage keyless entry. However, they do tend to sit at the higher end of the price range. For example, the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt Lock with Touchscreen Keypad comes with remote access capabilities and retails for $229. The Amazon Basics Electronic Keypad Deadbolt doesn't have as many features, but it allows entry to the market for just $38.