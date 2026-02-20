Make Your Home More Secure Instantly With One Simple, Affordable Addition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you've experienced a break-in or are just worried about the security of your property, there's a surprisingly simple addition to exterior doors that makes for an easy and cheap way to burglar-proof your home. Reinforced strike plates help to prevent your door from being pried open, kicked in, or the door jamb from being broken, making your front and back doors as well as your home safer. All exterior door locks have strike plates, which are metal pieces that screw into the door jamb and have an opening for the bolt of the lock to pass through. For about $15 or less, you can opt for a reinforced version of these door-locking mechanisms, providing a quick, budget-friendly, and easy way to improve your front door's security, helping to bring peace of mind to your family.

Regular strike plates normally use two short screws and primarily prevent wear and tear on the wooden door jamb from the lock moving and keeping the door shut. On the other hand, reinforced versions use four or more 3-inch-long screws to fasten the plate into the stud behind the jamb. Replacing your strike plate with a security plate is a great option for making your home more secure without breaking the bank, but you can also try swapping the screws of your existing strike plate with longer ones for a little added protection right now.