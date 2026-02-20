Make Your Home More Secure Instantly With One Simple, Affordable Addition
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you've experienced a break-in or are just worried about the security of your property, there's a surprisingly simple addition to exterior doors that makes for an easy and cheap way to burglar-proof your home. Reinforced strike plates help to prevent your door from being pried open, kicked in, or the door jamb from being broken, making your front and back doors as well as your home safer. All exterior door locks have strike plates, which are metal pieces that screw into the door jamb and have an opening for the bolt of the lock to pass through. For about $15 or less, you can opt for a reinforced version of these door-locking mechanisms, providing a quick, budget-friendly, and easy way to improve your front door's security, helping to bring peace of mind to your family.
Regular strike plates normally use two short screws and primarily prevent wear and tear on the wooden door jamb from the lock moving and keeping the door shut. On the other hand, reinforced versions use four or more 3-inch-long screws to fasten the plate into the stud behind the jamb. Replacing your strike plate with a security plate is a great option for making your home more secure without breaking the bank, but you can also try swapping the screws of your existing strike plate with longer ones for a little added protection right now.
Choosing a reinforced strike plate to increase home security
When looking for tips for burglar-proofing your windows and doors, reinforced strike plates for exterior doors are a common recommendation, but there are a few styles to pick from to keep your home safer. Typical security plates are often flat and made of strong steel, and they have thicker metal than regular strike plates. These should be simple to install, though you may need to chisel out room in the door frame for it to sit flush, particularly if you have a single long security strike plate that will replace both your latch and deadbolt plates. You might also have to mark and drill straight pilot holes for your new screws.
Another type of reinforced door plates are box security plates, which have a metal covering for the opening in the door that holds the lock bolt as well. Between the longer screws and the added protection around the bolt, these reinforced strike plates will instantly make your door harder to bust open. Surprisingly, box security plates aren't more expensive than the typical kind, and Home Depot sells a Prime-Line Plated Armored Security Box Strike Plate for just under $5. However, they could end up being trickier to install. Other types of reinforced strikes have two metal posts that extend into the stud as well as the lengthy screws, but these can be pricier. After choosing a reinforced strike plate, take your old plate out of the door frame, and follow the instructions to install your new, more secure option.