Stop Stuffing Your Cabinets: A Smarter Way To Store Pots And Pans Without Clutter

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Cluttered kitchen cabinets can quickly interfere with your daily cooking routine, so finding new storage strategies to keep them in line is never a bad idea. Perhaps the best place to start is with your pots and pans, since they're large, obtuse items that take up a considerable amount of space -– if you let them. Simply stacking them on top of one another usually isn't optimal. Instead, you're better off stowing them away vertically. One especially clever way to do this is to place an accordion-style hook rack on one of your taller cabinet shelves or inside a deep drawer.

The pegs on the fixture will hold up your frying pans and pot lids as though they were in a drying rack, so that they're easy to locate whenever you need them. The only things you'll have left to stack are your large pans, but they'll be easier to access because they won't have as many small cookware items on top of them.

One of the positive attributes of this pots and pans storage hack is its adaptability. You can alter the distance between your pot lids and pans with ease thanks to the flexibility of the accordion fixture. Alternatively, you can set up the hooks so that they perfectly match the width of your cabinet or drawer. Also, there's no complicated installation process involved with trying out this trick, and no need to spend lots of money. A small AMAPON Accordion-Style Wooden Coat Rack from Amazon, for example, costs just under ten bucks.