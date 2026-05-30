Ditch Bathroom Trash Can Eyesores With One Genius, Affordable DIY

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Even if you try make your bathroom feel like a spa, there's no getting around having a trash can. It's necessary, but it doesn't mean you have to put up with it being an eyesore. So, how do you enhance the look of an unsightly trash can? The answer is simple: you just need to decoupage it.

Decoupaging is a fun technique in the crafting world that involves gluing decorative paper to an item, then sealing it on. It's an easy and budget-friendly way to transform a boring object into a stylish piece of decor. A bathroom trash can is also the perfect candidate for decoupage, whether it's metal, wood, or plastic. One of the greatest perks of this DIY is how customizable it is. You can give your bathroom trash can a makeover with any color or pattern that you like, from florals to geometric shapes. Another plus is that decoupaging can be done using a wide range of materials, including scrapbook paper, napkins, and wrapping paper. Fabric and rice paper are also options, such as this Crtiin decorative rice tissue paper.

If you're a fan of affordable DIY bathroom ideas to elevate your space, consider choosing a material that you already own. Do you have a stack of pretty paper napkins in a drawer that you can spare? Or, perhaps you have tons of scrapbook paper leftover from a project. You could also check out a discount store. The other main supplies you'll need are a paint brush and decoupage glue, such as Mod Podge. You also might need sandpaper and spray paint, but that'll depend on the outside surface of your trash can.