Ditch The Overstuffed Shelves: A Better Way To Store Bulky Blankets Out Of Sight

This blanket storage solution only works if you have enough empty space beneath your bed. We love the way low-profile bed frames create a modern yet relaxed vibe, but they probably won't provide enough clearance for most under-bed storage products. The same goes for platform beds (unless they have drawers underneath), some upholstered frames, and, of course, Murphy beds that tuck away when they're not being used. But if you have a traditional bed frame with at least seven inches between your box spring and the floor, you're in luck.

Amazon, Wayfair, and even places like Costco sell under-bed blanket storage boxes. It's a good idea to measure both the clearance and width of your bed before heading to the store, since you'll find small options that can store a few light chenille blankets, extra-large ones that can hold a king-size comforter, and everything in between. In addition to keeping your available floor space in mind, think about the size and thickness of the blankets you need to store.

Last but not least, look for other features that will make your life easier. Most under-bed storage solutions have a handle and caster wheels that allow you to easily pull the box out when you need to retrieve a blanket before pushing it out of sight again. Transparent lids that zip are also great, so you can quickly find the blanket you're looking for. Meanwhile, breathable mesh may be better for storing certain fabrics than air-tight materials. Regardless, no matter what you'll be storing, Nate Berkus' blanket folding system can help keep things neat and tidy.