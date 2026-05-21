Ditch The Overstuffed Shelves: A Better Way To Store Bulky Blankets Out Of Sight
Blankets make everything cozy, which can make it hard to resist buying new ones. From faux fur throws to fluffy knit afghans, vintage quilts to thick comforters, they can also be extremely tricky to store. Even when you're an expert at folding them, piling up your bulky blankets inside a closet is one of the fastest ways to cause ridiculously overstuffed shelves. To avoid that inevitable game of tug-of-war with your favorite while the ones you just can't bear to part with come tumbling down, using the space under your bed is a much better way to store bulky blankets out of sight. Not to mention, this clever blanket storage idea maximizes space that would otherwise go to waste.
We're not suggesting you ditch the shelves and just shove those giant blanket piles right under your bed to gather dust. Instead, do what self-confessed "blanket hoarder" packofandersons does and keep them inside rolling storage boxes that are easily wheeled out when the weather gets chilly. There are dozens of options out there, but there are some important things to consider before investing in under-bed storage for your blankets.
The best under-bed storage depends on your space (and what you want to store)
This blanket storage solution only works if you have enough empty space beneath your bed. We love the way low-profile bed frames create a modern yet relaxed vibe, but they probably won't provide enough clearance for most under-bed storage products. The same goes for platform beds (unless they have drawers underneath), some upholstered frames, and, of course, Murphy beds that tuck away when they're not being used. But if you have a traditional bed frame with at least seven inches between your box spring and the floor, you're in luck.
Amazon, Wayfair, and even places like Costco sell under-bed blanket storage boxes. It's a good idea to measure both the clearance and width of your bed before heading to the store, since you'll find small options that can store a few light chenille blankets, extra-large ones that can hold a king-size comforter, and everything in between. In addition to keeping your available floor space in mind, think about the size and thickness of the blankets you need to store.
Last but not least, look for other features that will make your life easier. Most under-bed storage solutions have a handle and caster wheels that allow you to easily pull the box out when you need to retrieve a blanket before pushing it out of sight again. Transparent lids that zip are also great, so you can quickly find the blanket you're looking for. Meanwhile, breathable mesh may be better for storing certain fabrics than air-tight materials. Regardless, no matter what you'll be storing, Nate Berkus' blanket folding system can help keep things neat and tidy.