Designer Weighs In: Should Kitchen Island Countertops Match Or Stand Out?

Picking the best kitchen countertop material can be one of the trickiest parts of designing your space — and if you have a kitchen island, you need to decide if you'll use the same material on that, too. Is it better for kitchen island countertops to match the rest of the surfaces, or to stand out? Speaking exclusively to Hunker, Beth Diana Smith, owner of Beth Diana Smith Interior Design, provides the answer — which is that, actually, it all depends! "It's really a matter of aesthetic preference, not a hard design rule," Smith says. "So it's less about whether they should match and more about whether they could make a statement. Both approaches can work beautifully depending on the overall vision for the kitchen."

So, if things feel clashy and chaotic in your kitchen, contrasting countertops aren't going to land well aesthetically. Instead, Smith encourages homeowners to step back and think of the bigger picture when designing their kitchen. Ask yourself if you want the island to be a real focal point, or whether its purpose is simply functional. Also, are you someone who likes to go bold at all costs, or do you prefer a more subtle contrast? Armed with these answers, you're ready to make the choice that works best for you.