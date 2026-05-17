Why Do Tape Measures Have Those Little Black Diamonds? Here's What They're For

With the sustaining interest in DIY home improvement, it would behoove homeowners to understand exactly how to read all the markings on a tape measure. This includes those small black diamonds that you see spaced every 19.2 inches apart. If you've ever been curious to know why those exist, you're not alone.

Here's what those little diamonds are for: They are an expedited way of measuring joist or stud spacing when framing walls or floors. More specifically, they are for a framing method known in the construction world as "19.2 inches on center" which requires a joist or stud to be installed every 19.2 inches, meaning you will have 5 open bays for each 4-foot by 8-foot sheet of plywood or drywall. Carpenters utilize this method all the time in order to determine equal spacing when installing floor joists, wall studs, or ceiling trusses.

On center measurements are taken between from center-to-center of the joists as opposed to measuring from the inner and outer edges of a piece of lumber or steel. Being on center gives you enough room for insulation between the joists, and ensures ample area for screws or nails to drive into. It also avoids errors that can happen measuring from the edge of dimensional lumber joists that differ slightly in actual size. The center is always in the center, no matter the actual size of the joist.

Having the black diamond markings at equal spacings on the tape measure blade allows anyone utilizing this framing method to have a set mark from which to make their measurements. This negates the need of continually calculating every 19.2 inches. It makes the framing process much more efficient and easy for both pros and novice DIY framers.