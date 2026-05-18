Rare Discontinued Le Creuset Colors You Should Always Look For At Thrift Stores

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If there's one thing cookware brand Le Creuset is known for, it's a vibrant range of colors. The French cast iron cookware producer introduced enamel coated Dutch ovens in the vibrant Flame color back in 1925 and added more and more colors as the years went on. While some hues never go out of production, others have had much more limited runs, making them in demand with collectors the world over.

Rare and relatively recently discontinued Le Creuset colors include Kiwi, which was produced from 2008 until 2015, Cobalt (aka Cobalt Blue), which was produced from 1985 until 2013, and Fig, which was produced from 2014 until 2020. In 2025, seconds of Le Creuset stoneware in the Fig pattern popped up at a Marshall's store in San Diego, leading fans of the deep purple hue to rejoice. On eBay, a small 3.5 quart Dutch oven in Fig is selling for $373. A well-loved 5.5 quart Dutch oven in Kiwi is selling on eBay for $240. A hefty 13.25 quart Dutch oven in Cobalt Blue is listed on eBay for $560.

However, several of the company's discontinued vintage colors produced before 1990, are way more in demand and also way harder to find. These are the colors like the limited edition Elysée Yellow, which sells for five figures when it pops up. Other in-demand and rare vintage hues include Bleu Bell, Hunter Green, Pablo Brown, and the four colors in the Arlequin Collection (Pamplemousse, Vert Florentin, Anthracite, and Grenade).