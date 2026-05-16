Cover A Cracked Concrete Patio With An Option That's Much More Beautiful

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There are two kinds of concrete patios: those that are cracked, and those that are going to crack. If yours looks embarrassingly dingy but completely replacing it with an eco-friendly concrete patio alternative isn't in the cards, there's a shockingly cheap and beautiful way to cover it up. DIYer @dayanevail spent less than $300 to create an abstract tile design to upgrade their cracked concrete patio. To do it, they thoroughly cleaned the concrete, patched each of the cracks, then used broken tiles in a random arrangement to create a beautiful mosaic effect before grouting them into place.

Even if you're a committed weekend warrior, this is one of those unbelievable patio before and afters that's going to take some serious effort. Prep work makes or breaks hardscaping. Starting with a clean slate is crucial for results that last, so if you don't already own a pressure washer, plan on renting one to clean off all of the dirt, debris, and algae growth on your patio. The TikToker said they spent $60 on their day-long rental from Home Depot, which tracks with the national average cost. Next, you'll need to patch any cracks. The easiest way is to use a premixed product like Henry 345 1 Gal. Premixed Patch and Level, which you can buy from Home Depot for $44. Although it's quick drying, it's wise to wait an entire week for your patch job to cure before moving on to the next steps.