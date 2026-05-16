Cover A Cracked Concrete Patio With An Option That's Much More Beautiful
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There are two kinds of concrete patios: those that are cracked, and those that are going to crack. If yours looks embarrassingly dingy but completely replacing it with an eco-friendly concrete patio alternative isn't in the cards, there's a shockingly cheap and beautiful way to cover it up. DIYer @dayanevail spent less than $300 to create an abstract tile design to upgrade their cracked concrete patio. To do it, they thoroughly cleaned the concrete, patched each of the cracks, then used broken tiles in a random arrangement to create a beautiful mosaic effect before grouting them into place.
Even if you're a committed weekend warrior, this is one of those unbelievable patio before and afters that's going to take some serious effort. Prep work makes or breaks hardscaping. Starting with a clean slate is crucial for results that last, so if you don't already own a pressure washer, plan on renting one to clean off all of the dirt, debris, and algae growth on your patio. The TikToker said they spent $60 on their day-long rental from Home Depot, which tracks with the national average cost. Next, you'll need to patch any cracks. The easiest way is to use a premixed product like Henry 345 1 Gal. Premixed Patch and Level, which you can buy from Home Depot for $44. Although it's quick drying, it's wise to wait an entire week for your patch job to cure before moving on to the next steps.
Break anti-slip tile to create a random mosaic design
There are many types of floor tile that may catch your eye, but when you're using tiles to cover cracked concrete outdoors, anti-slip ceramic is an outstanding choice. Not only is the material relatively inexpensive. It's also textured enough to provide traction, even when your patio gets drenched in a downpour or soaked by a sprinkler. The color and size are up to you, but @dayanevail opted for a mix of cream and grey 12-by-12-inch tiles. To create a mosaic effect, they used a single hammer blow directly to the center of each tile to break it into pieces. This is an optional step, since you could lay your tiles in any pattern you prefer. However, the mosaic approach may end up costing you a little less on materials because, depending on how you arrange them, you can create spacious channels filled with inexpensive grout between each piece of tile.
@dayanevail
It's not easy to fix broken concrete without demolishing and pouring again, but this was a creative and budget friendly solution we found to fix the eye sore of our backyard. #crazypave #backyardrenovation #backyard #renovationproject #stepbystep
Whether you opt for a random mosaic or a rigidly structured design, the remaining steps are largely the same. First, use an old bucket to mix a small amount of mortar before spreading it in a thin layer directly on your prepped concrete with a notched trowel. Set each tile in place before allowing the mortar to cure. Work in small sections, mixing additional mortar as you go so it doesn't dry out before you use it. Then, liberally apply grout to fill in the space between your tiles, wiping away any excess before allowing it to dry fully. Finally, add some stylish patio furniture or plants before enjoying your beautifully updated outdoor space.