What To Do If You Find A Weeping Willow Tree In Your Yard
A weeping willow (Salix babylonica) can be spotted a mile away. Their drooping branches coated with delicate leaves create a shape distinctive from any other tree. These are hardy trees that can grow in USDA zones 6 through 8, even surviving in cooler areas. They thrive in damp soils, which is why you will typically see them growing near bodies of water.
If you happen to come across one growing in your yard, you might think that you've discovered the perfect ornamental tree for your landscape. However, a few the common problems with weeping willow trees may complicate that. For starters, their wood is weak and will break during severe winds or under heavy snow loads. The trees' shallow, fibrous root systems could also be a big problem near your house, as they can invade important underground features like foundations or sewer lines as they expand outward to seek water.
So, what do you do if you find one growing too close to your home for comfort? There are a few options. You could pay a professional tree removal service to take the tree out for you, but this can cost $750 or more depending on the size of the tree and its proximity to the house. It's an expensive option, but it's preferable to dealing with potential foundation or plumbing issues. Other options would include transplanting or significant pruning.
Ways to manage problematic weeping willows
If you love weeping willows and want to keep the one you've found on your property, you can actually get those pesky roots to work to your advantage. Weeping willows are great for transplanting, as those fast-growing roots will reestablish themselves very quickly. Be sure to relocate the willow at least 50 feet away from any structures. The best time to do this would be during fall or late winter dormancy when the tree is young and the root system isn't so extensive. The older (and larger) the tree gets, the more complicated and difficult to remove its root system gets. In this case, root management would be a better alternative.
One way to manage the root system of a willow that's too close would be to install root barriers in the ground. These are either solid, polyethylene panels that create a wall the roots can't get through, or a permeable barrier with a root inhibiting chemical injected into the fabric.
Another method of weeping willow care would be to physically prune the roots. This should be done by a professional, as trimming away the wrong root could kill the tree. However, a willow whose roots are trimmed will be more manageable and less damaging to surrounding property. Again, this is better to do with a young tree as pruning the roots of an older tree can be more damaging.