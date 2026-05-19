What To Do If You Find A Weeping Willow Tree In Your Yard

A weeping willow (Salix babylonica) can be spotted a mile away. Their drooping branches coated with delicate leaves create a shape distinctive from any other tree. These are hardy trees that can grow in USDA zones 6 through 8, even surviving in cooler areas. They thrive in damp soils, which is why you will typically see them growing near bodies of water.

If you happen to come across one growing in your yard, you might think that you've discovered the perfect ornamental tree for your landscape. However, a few the common problems with weeping willow trees may complicate that. For starters, their wood is weak and will break during severe winds or under heavy snow loads. The trees' shallow, fibrous root systems could also be a big problem near your house, as they can invade important underground features like foundations or sewer lines as they expand outward to seek water.

So, what do you do if you find one growing too close to your home for comfort? There are a few options. You could pay a professional tree removal service to take the tree out for you, but this can cost $750 or more depending on the size of the tree and its proximity to the house. It's an expensive option, but it's preferable to dealing with potential foundation or plumbing issues. Other options would include transplanting or significant pruning.