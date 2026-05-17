The Pink Perennial Flowering Shrub You Should Avoid Planting, Despite Its Beauty

If you're looking for gorgeous flowering shrubs for your landscape, you might come across Japanese spiraea (Spiraea japonica). Native to Japan, China, and Korea, the deciduous plant is easy to grow and boasts gorgeous pink flowers. Nevertheless, Japanese spiraea is one of many beautiful perennials you shouldn't grow in your garden, as the shrub is highly invasive. Japanese spiraea can escape your yard or garden and spread rapidly through natural spaces, outcompeting native species.

Its gorgeous flowers emerge in late spring, covering the shrub in tiny pink or white flowers that grow in tight clusters. However, these flowers are also at the heart of what makes Japanese spiraea so harmful to grow. When pollinated, the flowers form seeds that will easily and aggressively spread. Some varieties are sold as "sterile" spiraea, but for those producing seeds that take root, the plant grows quickly, and before long there are more flowers, followed by even more seeds. Since it is a perennial, each plant will continue blooming and spreading seeds for years to come, reducing plant diversity by crowding out native plants.

Japanese spiraea is not equally harmful in every state. It's primarily invasive along the east coast and midwest of the U.S. However, you should still consider skipping it even if you live outside of that range, since it isn't native and carries the risk of becoming invasive. It has a broad hardiness range of zones 3 through 8, meaning it can grow successfully across most of the U.S.