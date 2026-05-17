Don't Toss An Old Ironing Board — There's A Great Way To Reuse It In Your Entryway
An ironing board might seem pointless to have if you don't press your clothes. Or, perhaps you've discovered the ice cube trick to remove wrinkles. But instead of tossing an old ironing board into a donation pile, there's a clever alternative that still puts it to good use. Simply set it up by your front door to become your new entryway table. The top surface of an ironing board is ideal for housing essentials and decor, while its appearance infuses the space with charm. You can also tuck items underneath it, much like with other entryway tables.
Using a vintage ironing board as an entryway table is what takes this repurposing idea to another level. Although we've grown accustomed to metal-top ironing boards, they were previously made from wood, dating back to the late 1800s. It wasn't until the 1940s that metal took over as the more popular material. If you happen to own a wooden version that you're not sure what to do with, just know that it can be turned into a particularly beautiful table. Yet, even if you inherited your mom's metal ironing board from the '70s, it too has the potential to become an unforgettable piece. The best part? It can help create an entryway when your home doesn't have one.
Turn an old ironing board into an entryway table
Before finding a spot for your old ironing board, clean it with a cloth to remove leftover dirt and grime. Tighten any hardware if necessary so it doesn't wobble. Next, decide whether you want to give the ironing board a makeover with spray paint. Keep a wooden board unpainted if you'd prefer to enjoy its natural beauty. On the other hand, one made of metal may benefit from a bright new color, especially if you want it to become a statement piece. If the top is worn after years of use, simply cover it with a lovely table runner.
After everything is prepped and refreshed, clear a spot by the front door for your ironing board. It can now be used as a drop-zone table for keys, sunglasses, and headphones. To keep it from looking untidy, just make sure to set out a bowl to help contain the items. Meanwhile, shoes can be lined up underneath the table if you don't have another solution. You could also keep a decorative box below it instead to provide extra storage space.
Mix in classic decor items like a lamp, clock, or books. Elevate the nostalgia by keeping everything vintage or by adding old photographs of loved ones. And don't forget to break out the doilies, too! Finally, hang a mirror above the piece so you have an area to do a final makeup check before heading out the door. Alternatively, you could select an entryway wall decor idea that will set your home apart — just like the ironing board table.