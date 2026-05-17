Don't Toss An Old Ironing Board — There's A Great Way To Reuse It In Your Entryway

Before finding a spot for your old ironing board, clean it with a cloth to remove leftover dirt and grime. Tighten any hardware if necessary so it doesn't wobble. Next, decide whether you want to give the ironing board a makeover with spray paint. Keep a wooden board unpainted if you'd prefer to enjoy its natural beauty. On the other hand, one made of metal may benefit from a bright new color, especially if you want it to become a statement piece. If the top is worn after years of use, simply cover it with a lovely table runner.

After everything is prepped and refreshed, clear a spot by the front door for your ironing board. It can now be used as a drop-zone table for keys, sunglasses, and headphones. To keep it from looking untidy, just make sure to set out a bowl to help contain the items. Meanwhile, shoes can be lined up underneath the table if you don't have another solution. You could also keep a decorative box below it instead to provide extra storage space.

Mix in classic decor items like a lamp, clock, or books. Elevate the nostalgia by keeping everything vintage or by adding old photographs of loved ones. And don't forget to break out the doilies, too! Finally, hang a mirror above the piece so you have an area to do a final makeup check before heading out the door. Alternatively, you could select an entryway wall decor idea that will set your home apart — just like the ironing board table.