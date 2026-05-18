Declutter All The Purses In Your Closet With A Clever Towel Rack Solution

We love a fashionista with an eye for a cute handbag. What's not to love about scoring a purse that pairs beautifully with your signature style? But the clutter that can come from having a large bag collection isn't so appealing. Fortunately, there are lots of genius ways to store your handbag collection, and this one is a cute option! Over on TikTok, creator @lanaraestyle shows off her purse display. She uses a towel bar outfitted with decorative S hooks to keep her bags handy. This idea frees up shelf space in your closet and keeps your purses organized and easily accessible.

This purse storage hack really is as easy as it sounds. Install the towel bar or a towel rack where you want it (anchoring it to the studs or using wall anchors for secure installation), place the S hooks over the bar(s), and hang your purses or bags from those hooks. While the proper height for towel bar installation in the bathroom can apply here, you also have more flexibility for purses. Make sure you can reach the hooks, so you can get the bags easily. A towel rack, rather than a bar, can accommodate more purses due to the additional bars, so this may work best if you have a large collection. A singular towel bar hanging solution is best for a smaller collection.

Other than that, it's a matter of what works well for your home. You can choose different towel rack lengths and styles to match your needs. There are some location and hanging tips, though, that make this purse storage idea work better while protecting your handbags.