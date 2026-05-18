Neither Hostas Nor Heucheras: The Perfect Shade Plant For Beginner Gardeners

When starting a new garden, you're likely thinking about the needs of your plants, including how to give them the right amount of water, soil, and sunlight. If your outdoor space has a lot of shade, shade-specific plants are ideal since they don't need direct sun to thrive. You might be familiar with some of the more common shade-tolerating plants, such as hostas or heucheras. However, you might also want to consider another landscaping solution for shady areas, one that happens to be quite beginner-friendly: brunnera (Brunnera macrophylla).

While this plant typically goes by its scientific name, brunnera is also known as great or false forget-me-not, as well as Siberian bugloss. This perennial also sometimes goes the name of 'Jack Frost,' which is a popular cultivar that sports silver coloring among its foliage. However, keep in mind that 'Jack Frost' is just one type of brunnera. More generally, brunnera is known for its large and interesting heart-shaped leaves that are typically dark green in color. In the spring months, brunnera flowers with small clusters of pretty light blue blossoms, which attract bees and other important pollinators.

Aside from its visual and wildlife appeal, there are some more practical benefits that brunnera can offer for gardeners. For one, it prefers partial to full shade, which makes it ideal for any part of a yard or garden that's shaded by homes, trees, or other structures. These plants are also low-maintenance and easy to grow, which are two features that both novice and experienced gardeners will appreciate. As a bonus, unlike hostas, brunnera plants are considered deer resistant, as the animals do not care for their texture.