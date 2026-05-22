Not Cabinets Or Baskets: Amazon Has A Toilet Paper Storage Solution That Actually Looks Good
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Running out of toilet paper is the worst — but running out of places to store your extra rolls can also be a nightmare. Bulky packaging and decorative baskets take up too much space under bathroom sink counters, and storing extra rolls in a linen closet down the hall is asking for trouble. Some people swear by the budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you'll wish you knew of sooner, but for others, cutting a hole in the drywall to create a toilet paper cubby is even more diabolical than settling for single-ply. According to hundreds of Amazon customers, however, there's a toilet paper storage solution that actually looks good, keeps rolls within reach, and provides extra storage exactly where you need it.
QEEIG Over Toilet Bathroom Shelves come in two or three-piece sets that are quick to assemble and install. On sale in May 2026 for $25.82 and $27.82 respectively, these medium-density fiberboard and metal shelves are capable of holding up to 25 pounds. Amazon customers also use theirs to store air fresheners, plants, and other decorative items. Although the metal basket intended to hold three rolls skews a little too modern farmhouse bathroom to be truly on trend, the available colors should still fit with your space's current aesthetic.
These shelves also offer more flexibility than some traditional over-the-toilet shelves. Invisible mounting hardware means you won't be constantly cleaning legs that sit on the floor near the base of your toilet collecting gunk. You can stack or break up the set, depending on your needs and preferences.
Thousands of Amazon customers love these space-saving shelves
Thanks to their narrow depth and floating hardware, the QEEIG Bathroom Shelves may also be worth considering if you're decorating a really small bathroom. They measure under 7 inches deep — that's enough room for rolls of toilet paper, boxes of Kleenex, or bulky beauty supplies. "They are beautiful and great quality, came packaged well, and had no defects," wrote one satisfied customer. "Putting them up was easy and straight forward, and because of the size, they were very easy to ensure they were level. Everything lined up perfectly and we had them installed within an hour."
With over 5,000 global ratings, this product maintains a 4.7 rating overall on Amazon. Most customers love the appearance, easy installation, and value for the money. However, a few dozen were less than satisfied with their purchase. Several struggled with the steel mounting brackets, describing them as bent or misshapen. Others aren't crazy about the laminated engineered wood material, with one describing the shelves as "cheap junk." The manufacturer claims the MDF construction makes the shelves "outlast wood in damp bathrooms," but experts say this material can swells when wet.
Nevertheless, with over 950 five-star ratings, plenty of Amazon customers seem to think this is a storage solution you need when you're short on space. There are things you should know before installing floating shelves, but the sleek wood profile, mesh metal basket, and affordable sale price of this product makes it more than worth a look.