Not Cabinets Or Baskets: Amazon Has A Toilet Paper Storage Solution That Actually Looks Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Running out of toilet paper is the worst — but running out of places to store your extra rolls can also be a nightmare. Bulky packaging and decorative baskets take up too much space under bathroom sink counters, and storing extra rolls in a linen closet down the hall is asking for trouble. Some people swear by the budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you'll wish you knew of sooner, but for others, cutting a hole in the drywall to create a toilet paper cubby is even more diabolical than settling for single-ply. According to hundreds of Amazon customers, however, there's a toilet paper storage solution that actually looks good, keeps rolls within reach, and provides extra storage exactly where you need it.

QEEIG Over Toilet Bathroom Shelves come in two or three-piece sets that are quick to assemble and install. On sale in May 2026 for $25.82 and $27.82 respectively, these medium-density fiberboard and metal shelves are capable of holding up to 25 pounds. Amazon customers also use theirs to store air fresheners, plants, and other decorative items. Although the metal basket intended to hold three rolls skews a little too modern farmhouse bathroom to be truly on trend, the available colors should still fit with your space's current aesthetic.

These shelves also offer more flexibility than some traditional over-the-toilet shelves. Invisible mounting hardware means you won't be constantly cleaning legs that sit on the floor near the base of your toilet collecting gunk. You can stack or break up the set, depending on your needs and preferences.