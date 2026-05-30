10 Flowers And Herbs That Can Help Keep Rabbits Out Of The Garden

Few things are as heartbreaking as waking up to your prized plants disappearing overnight. Rabbis may be cute creatures, but their eating habits are anything but. Their uncanny ability to chew through seedlings, flowers, shoots, and vegetables is one nuisance most gardeners struggle with come spring. Fortunately, certain plants, with strong aromas, milky sap, toxic compounds, thick leaves, or prickles, can discourage them from entering the yard. Some such flowers that rabbits will not eat include begonias, spider flowers, periwinkles, blueminks, and blanket flowers, while pot marigolds, thyme, sage, oregano, and starflower round up herbs.

However, keep a few caveats in mind. Like us, rabbits have specific palettes that they have developed in accordance with their local and seasonal food availability. So, not all plants will be equally resistant to their browsing. Mixing up various flowers and herbs for variety can offer better control. Moreover, rabbits tend to go for soft, tender growth, new transplants, or well-fertilized plants. So, planting bigger or relatively more mature specimens can give you a better advantage in this battle with the pesky marauders. Finally, if they're really famished, there's quite nothing you can do — save for putting down a fence — to ward them away.