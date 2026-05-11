Putting A Bowl Of Vinegar In Closets: Why It Works And Why People Are Doing It

The process of putting a bowl of vinegar in your closet is as straightforward as it sounds. All it takes is adding white vinegar to a small bowl of your choosing. You don't need a lot of vinegar at once, either: You should need just 1 to 2 ounces of white vinegar in each bowl. You can use this natural method of odor control in other areas around the house. Consider using vinegar to fight bathroom, kitchen, and musty basement smells, too.

As for duration, there are no scientifically backed guidelines for how long you ought to leave a bowl of vinegar in a closet. To help deal with the smell of smoke, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension says it's fine to leave bowls of vinegar out for up to several days at a time to help absorb odors. Given this information, you might be best simply leaving the bowl in your closet until it no longer smells.

There are a few drawbacks to this method of closet odor control, however, even if it is considered more "natural" than using commercial products. The first is the strong smell of the vinegar itself, although this can be mitigated by adding essential oils such as lavender. If you have young children or pets in your home, you'll also want to limit their access to the closets as best as you can to prevent spills and accidental ingestion. There's also the possibility that this solution may not help all closet odors, in which case you may have to resort to stronger methods.