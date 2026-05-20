Use A Plastic Bottle To Make Watering Your Garden A Breeze

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Whether you're growing tomatoes, herbs, or a collection of beautiful flowers, your garden needs water to grow. Plants rely on water to help them move nutrients through their roots. They need water to thrive and produce flowers and fruit. Watering your garden doesn't have to be a chore, though, and you don't need to invest lots of money in an irrigation system. An empty plastic soda bottle can streamline the job of watering for you.

You may have seen (or even used) an empty bottle as a DIY self-watering plant spike. Another way to put an empty plastic bottle to use, and keep it out of the recycling bin, is to turn it into a DIY sprinkler. To do so, you need to poke holes in the bottle and attach it to a garden hose. Making your own garden sprinkler is quick and easy, but it does require some special tools, such as an awl and a blowtorch. You also need a hose tap connector, such as the Hozelock Outdoor Tap Connector, to attach the bottle sprinkler to your garden hose. Additionally, some bottles work better than others. You get better water pressure with a smaller bottle, such as a 16- or 20-ounce soda bottle, compared to a 2-liter bottle. Hole size also matters: smaller holes allow for more pressure than larger ones.