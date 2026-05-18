An Old Shipping Box Isn't Trash: Upcycle It For Chic Laundry Room Storage
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If you're looking for a life-changing laundry room storage idea that doesn't break the bank, the next time a slough of Amazon packages arrives at the door, don't toss the cardboard boxes in the recycling bin. Instead, upcycle the boxes as stylish laundry room organizers by simply covering them in a layer of peel-and-stick wallpaper.
Since delivery boxes come in many shapes and sizes, they're ideal for all kinds of laundry supplies, including detergent pods or bottles, dryer sheets or balls, fabric softener, ironing tools, and any other niche laundry items. This storage hack also works for small laundry rooms. All you need is a smaller cardboard box or to cut and reshape a larger one, which is easy to do with a boxcutter and tape.
This solution is especially smart for dedicated online shoppers. Instead of trashing old boxes, they have a virtually endless supply of free organizers. If you need larger boxes or more storage receptacles, patiently wait for the next delivery. Fortunately, cardboard is extremely malleable and easy to make chic without much effort. It's also an incredibly cheap hack: The boxes are free, and the only other necessary material is the peel-and-stick wallpaper.
How to make laundry room bins from old shipping boxes
Making laundry room organizer bins from repurposed cardboard is as easy as it sounds. All you do is wrap it in peel-and-stick wallpaper. This product comes in various designs and colors, making it easy to find a pattern that befits any interior design. Go with a pastel floral pattern, such as the Ismoon Vintage Floral Wallpaper Peel and Stick, for a soft, chic aesthetic, or take a completely different approach with the MelunMer Geometric Peel and Stick Wallpaper for a modern, glam look. Look for waterproof wallpapers since laundry room appliances can make rooms humid.
Fold in the top flaps of the box, then wrap the sides with the peel-and-stick wallpaper. Apply it on one side of the box at a time, smoothing it up from one side to avoid any creases or bubbles. Don't worry about covering the inside, back, or bottom; they're hidden from view when the box is stored on a laundry shelf. This makes the project even more budget-friendly, and leaves peel-and-stick leftovers to make more boxes later. When you're done wrapping, clean up the look by trimming off any excess edges with a craft knife.
How to dress up, customize, and style this DIY storage solution
It's easy to make this DIY chic by choosing the right peel-and-stick pattern, but that's not the only way to customize this storage idea. It can be taken a step further with alternative wrappings and other embellishments. Instead of using peel-and-stick wallpaper, for example, hot glue fabric around the outside for a cozy vibe. Another option is to use wrapping paper, or Mod Podge magazine pages, for a more eccentric look. In addition to these alterations, try adding a rustic burlap ribbon or a classy satin bow.
If you're looking for functional ideas, you can't go wrong with a set of handles. However, working handles are better suited for thicker, more durable cardboard. If using this idea on a flimsier shipping box, be careful not to overload the container with heavy laundry supplies. Stick to dryer sheets, detergent pods, lint roller refills, and other lightweight home essentials. When it comes to assembling the hardware, try making DIY leather pulls for storage, or buy premade handles such as the Vynyjoan Leather Drawer Pulls.
This isn't the only stylish cardboard box DIY for home storage. With a little improvisation, you can repurpose these boxes beyond a laundry room. In fact, they could even work as customized, niche organizers for desks and countertops.