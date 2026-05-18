An Old Shipping Box Isn't Trash: Upcycle It For Chic Laundry Room Storage

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If you're looking for a life-changing laundry room storage idea that doesn't break the bank, the next time a slough of Amazon packages arrives at the door, don't toss the cardboard boxes in the recycling bin. Instead, upcycle the boxes as stylish laundry room organizers by simply covering them in a layer of peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Since delivery boxes come in many shapes and sizes, they're ideal for all kinds of laundry supplies, including detergent pods or bottles, dryer sheets or balls, fabric softener, ironing tools, and any other niche laundry items. This storage hack also works for small laundry rooms. All you need is a smaller cardboard box or to cut and reshape a larger one, which is easy to do with a boxcutter and tape.

This solution is especially smart for dedicated online shoppers. Instead of trashing old boxes, they have a virtually endless supply of free organizers. If you need larger boxes or more storage receptacles, patiently wait for the next delivery. Fortunately, cardboard is extremely malleable and easy to make chic without much effort. It's also an incredibly cheap hack: The boxes are free, and the only other necessary material is the peel-and-stick wallpaper.