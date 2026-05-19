Turn An Old Bed Frame Into A Gorgeous Garden Feature

There are many unique ways to display your plants, but what if you need something bigger? An old bed frame that's taking up space in your garage may not seem like the perfect addition to your garden, but there's actually a clever way to reuse it. Your bed frame or headboard will make an excellent trellis for your plants. If you have vining vegetables to grow on a trellis but nothing to grow them on, or gorgeous flowering vines that need support, then this is the DIY project you've been looking for.

A trellis is a structure that supports climbing vines, and it can be as simple as a pair of sticks and some twine, or as intricate as custom wrought iron lattices. Your bed frame or headboard may be the perfect fit if it has slats or gaps that vines can grow through without damaging themselves or your makeshift trellis. You can set it up in your garden and let your vining plants climb over it for a unique and gorgeous garden display. If your bed frame or headboard isn't quite right, don't panic. There are some ways you can modify it to make it work.

If you don't have a bed frame or headboard in storage, or if you have one but don't feel like altering it, you might want to consider looking at secondhand sellers like thrift stores, yard sales, and flea markets. You may be able to find some gorgeous vintage bed frames that would look incredible covered in vines and surrounded by flowers. Just remember that this will be out in your garden, so you may not want to pick something expensive or valuable, or anything that you would be upset to see damaged by the elements.