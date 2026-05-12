The Gorgeous Perennial That Loves Damp Soil & Attracts Hummingbirds & Butterflies

If bringing pollinators to your garden is a top priority, you'll want to plant perennials that hummingbirds and butterflies love to visit. Many of the most popular flowering plants recommended for pollinator gardens, like purple coneflower (Echinacea purpuria) and milkweed (Asclepias spp.), need well-drained soil and plenty of sun. Don't worry, though, if your garden is dominated by damp soil and lots of shade. There is still a flower that will thrive in your space while attracting tons of pollinators: ligularia.

There are subtly different types of plants within the ligularia genus, but the most common and effective for pollinators is arguably the summer ragwort, also known as the leopard plant (Ligularia dentata). This evergreen plant loves a shady, moist environment, is perfectly happy without direct sunlight, and is hardy in USDA zones 3-8. It can be a great addition to rain gardens for redirecting water, and works well with other shade-tolerant perennials like ferns and sedges.

Leopard plants have broad, shiny leaves that provide a lovely deep green understory all year round, but the real show begins in late summer. Ligularia dentata sends up tall spikes topped with yellow, daisy-like blooms, bringing bright color to your shady garden that lasts well into fall. Plus, hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees will appreciate the availability of nectar from these flowers late in the season.