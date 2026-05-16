The Easy, Affordable Way To Fill Large Planters Without Weighing Them Down

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Good news, gardeners — you don't have to rely on just soil to fill a tall planter. Due to its hefty weight and price, potting mix probably isn't the most cost-effective or user-friendly option for filling up a large container from top to bottom. Luckily, you've got choices — aluminum cans, plastic bottles, packing peanuts, and even sticks can make a lightweight filler for large planters to help you save money and make your container easy to move around. But what if you're fresh out of packing peanuts and empty cans and don't really want to walk around your yard picking up fallen sticks? A simpler option is to use a plant riser or pot insert to take up space in the planter and allow you to cut your soil requirements.

Plant risers, like the Lift Kit Planter Insert, are little lifts for your plants. You place the riser inside a larger container, adjust it to the proper height, and then set a plant pot on it. Alternatively, you can use a pot insert like the Bloem Ups-A-Daisy Planter Insert, which runs roughly $8 to $14 at Lowe's, depending on the size. The plastic disc rests inside the container and acts as an elevated bottom to hold a planter or potting soil, with drain holes allowing water to flow out. They work best in tapered pots, since they wedge between the walls for a tight hold, and are available in round or square shapes. While you could buy plant risers or pot inserts in various sizes, you can also go the even more budget-friendly route of making your own with plant saucers and empty nursery pots, cans, or buckets (which you probably already have lying around).