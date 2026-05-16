The Easy, Affordable Way To Fill Large Planters Without Weighing Them Down
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Good news, gardeners — you don't have to rely on just soil to fill a tall planter. Due to its hefty weight and price, potting mix probably isn't the most cost-effective or user-friendly option for filling up a large container from top to bottom. Luckily, you've got choices — aluminum cans, plastic bottles, packing peanuts, and even sticks can make a lightweight filler for large planters to help you save money and make your container easy to move around. But what if you're fresh out of packing peanuts and empty cans and don't really want to walk around your yard picking up fallen sticks? A simpler option is to use a plant riser or pot insert to take up space in the planter and allow you to cut your soil requirements.
Plant risers, like the Lift Kit Planter Insert, are little lifts for your plants. You place the riser inside a larger container, adjust it to the proper height, and then set a plant pot on it. Alternatively, you can use a pot insert like the Bloem Ups-A-Daisy Planter Insert, which runs roughly $8 to $14 at Lowe's, depending on the size. The plastic disc rests inside the container and acts as an elevated bottom to hold a planter or potting soil, with drain holes allowing water to flow out. They work best in tapered pots, since they wedge between the walls for a tight hold, and are available in round or square shapes. While you could buy plant risers or pot inserts in various sizes, you can also go the even more budget-friendly route of making your own with plant saucers and empty nursery pots, cans, or buckets (which you probably already have lying around).
DIY a pot insert to save on soil and lighten the planter
Whether you use a riser or an insert, consider how different pot sizes can affect plant growth. You have to ensure your lift doesn't take away room that the plant's roots need to grow properly. Find out how much soil depth your plant needs, and plan the right insert height accordingly. To make a plant stand or riser for a large planter, you'll need a lightweight object that will support the smaller container and fits inside the bigger pot. Depending on the size of your larger planter, your options might include an empty upside-down plastic planter, mop bucket, or large tomato can. For a very large planter, you might try using a lightweight stool. The height of the riser should be the height of the inside of the large container minus the height of the smaller container. Just place the riser inside the planter, and then set the container on top.
To DIY a lightweight and low-cost pot insert, choose a sturdy flat surface like a repurposed plant saucer, plastic plate, or bucket lid that's the same diameter as the inside of the planter. If the container isn't tapered, use an empty nursery pot that's tall enough to support the plant saucer at the right height. Poke or drill small holes in the saucer for water to drain out. Place the nursery pot upside down inside the larger planter, and set the saucer on top of it. Then, you just have to fill the top section with soil and your favorite plants.